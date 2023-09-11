New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Taxidermied huia birds sell for over $400k at British auction

7:08am
The male and female huia were sold at auction.

A pair of rare, stuffed New Zealand birds have sold at a British auction for a price that soared well beyond the estimate.

The male and female huia - a species that is now extinct - went under the hammer at a natural history taxidermy sale run by Tennants Auctioneers.

They were presented in a glass case, perched on a branch and surrounded by hummingbirds, rocks and foliage.

The specimen was expected to sell for between 15,000 pounds (NZ$31,760) and 25,000 pounds (NZ$52,934), but fetched £220,000 -- around $466,000 in New Zealand dollars -- excluding the buyer's premium.

The auction was controversial and sparked calls for the New Zealand government to step in.

It was not known who bought the birds.

