World
Associated Press

Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3

53 mins ago
This photo released by the Hungarian Police, shows police investigators examining a plane crash site in the Borgond area, Hungary.

This photo released by the Hungarian Police, shows police investigators examining a plane crash site in the Borgond area, Hungary. (Source: Associated Press)

A small propeller-driven plane crashed during an airshow in central Hungary, killing two people and seriously injuring three people on the ground, police said.

The fatal accident at the Börgönd air show in Fejér county happened at about 3.20pm local time, and the cause was not immediately known. The pilot and passenger, ages 67 and 37, both died, while three people in a car near the impact site suffered serious burns and were hospitalised, police said in a statement.

Video footage of the crash online shows a small aircraft performing a rotation movement as it ascends and descends, but it ultimately crashed and burst into flames. The organisers of the event reportedly cancelled the rest of Sunday's show.

“The crowd of several thousand people at the site began to leave the site in an organized manner,” the police statement read.

András Cser-Palkovics, the mayor of nearby Szekesfehervar, wrote on Facebook after the accident that what is usually a “day loved by thousands … turned into a tragedy.”

“What happened today is a pain that is hard to put into words for our municipality, our entire city, and for me personally,” he said.

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

US officials believe an arms deal is likely coming, which would be a remarkable reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War when the Soviet Union provided the communist North with weapons and ammunition.

7:28am

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

The corridor would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union.

5:48pm

Rescue begins of sick researcher stuck 1000m inside Turkish cave

Rescue begins of sick researcher stuck 1000m inside Turkish cave

Sun, Sep 10

Escaped UK terror suspect caught while riding a bike

Escaped UK terror suspect caught while riding a bike

Sun, Sep 10

$42k reward offered after terrorism suspect escapes London prison

$42k reward offered after terrorism suspect escapes London prison

Sat, Sep 9

Freddie Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash

Sat, Sep 9

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Nine arrested overnight for retail crimes across Auckland

Nine arrested overnight for retail crimes across Auckland

22 mins ago

'He's wrong': Luxon disagrees with Winston Peters' Māori comments

3:15

'He's wrong': Luxon disagrees with Winston Peters' Māori comments

36 mins ago

Waihau Bay residents 'resort to pliers' over seeing dentist

Waihau Bay residents 'resort to pliers' over seeing dentist

53 mins ago

Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3

Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3

11:51am

Pup given overdose-reversing drug after possible fentanyl ingest in US

0:15

Pup given overdose-reversing drug after possible fentanyl ingest in US

11:47am

Black Caps name squad for World Cup

Black Caps name squad for World Cup

More from Entertainment

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8