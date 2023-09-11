World
AAP

Premier plays down gang war fears after Melbourne cafe execution

56 mins ago
Gavin "Capable" Preston in handcuffs with police.

Gavin "Capable" Preston in handcuffs with police. (Source: Nine)

Premier Daniel Andrews has attempted to quell fears of an escalating Melbourne gang war after an underworld figure was gunned down in an execution-style shooting at a café.

Gangland identity Gavin "Capable" Preston, 50, was killed and another man he was dining with was critically injured after shots were fired outside Sweet Lulus café in Keilor Village on Saturday morning.

Security camera footage shows the moment Preston and the other man, aged in his 20s, were peppered with bullets.

In the vision, a hooded gunman dressed in black runs from the passenger side door of a black SUV and fires several shots from a handgun at Preston, who falls to the ground as smoke lingers in the air.

The other victim appears to see the gunman just before he fires his first shot and begins to run away as other diners also flee and hit the deck.

The shooter then runs back to the getaway car before it speeds away, with the attack over in less than 20 seconds.

No arrests have been been made amid a major police manhunt.

Andrews said diners caught up in the daylight shooting would have been traumatised but expressed confidence the offenders would be brought to justice.

"No one should underestimate the resolve of Victoria police to fight crime and to keep us safe and to deal with incidents like this," the premier told reporters.

Asked if Victorians should be concerned about a possible gang war escalation, Andrews said: "I have no advice to suggest that that's likely."

Andrews backed police boss Shane Patton's assessment that Melbourne is a safe place, pointing to more than 250,000 people packing the Melbourne Cricket Ground in recent days for three AFL finals.

Preston was released from Barwon Prison in February after serving 11 years for defensive homicide over the fatal 2012 shooting of 41-year-old Adam Khoury, a Melbourne ice dealer.

He suffered nine stab wounds, several cuts to his face and head and a 15cm laceration down his right jawline during an attack in the maximum security prison's exercise yard in 2014.

Paramedics on Saturday worked to save Preston but he died at the scene, while the younger man was taken to hospital in a critical condition and underwent emergency surgery for gunshot wounds to his stomach.

The black SUV was found dumped in nearby Blair Court, along with another car close by that police believe may be linked to the shooting.

Preston's wife and son were pinned down by police as they tried to enter the crime scene to view his body.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or with dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Roadside assistance driver dies in crash during 96-hour shift

Roadside assistance driver dies in crash during 96-hour shift

Father and grandfather John Halls was just seven hours shy of completing his shift when the accident happened in Victoria.

4:35pm

Pup given overdose-reversing drug after possible fentanyl ingest in US

Pup given overdose-reversing drug after possible fentanyl ingest in US

The pit bull's owners have been arrested, local police saying they could face drug possession and animal cruelty charges.

11:51am

0:15

Queensland man aiding friend dies after snake bite

Queensland man aiding friend dies after snake bite

Sun, Sep 10

Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

Sun, Sep 10

Man charged with murder over Melbourne CBD crash

Man charged with murder over Melbourne CBD crash

Sun, Sep 10

Escaped UK terror suspect caught while riding a bike

Escaped UK terror suspect caught while riding a bike

Sun, Sep 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

8 mins ago

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

23 mins ago

From desolation to resurgence - te reo Māori in 2023

3:35

From desolation to resurgence - te reo Māori in 2023

56 mins ago

Premier plays down gang war fears after Melbourne cafe execution

Premier plays down gang war fears after Melbourne cafe execution

5:22pm

Heavy rain sees flooding on Auckland motorway during rush hour

Heavy rain sees flooding on Auckland motorway during rush hour

5:00pm

Jack Wighton biting charge goes straight to NRL judiciary

Jack Wighton biting charge goes straight to NRL judiciary

More from Entertainment

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were said to be in attendance at the star's wedding.

4 mins ago

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Concertgoers were sent an email today advising them of the change.

2:37pm

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Sun, Sep 10

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10