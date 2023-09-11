New Zealand
One in critical condition after 'incident' in West Auckland

9:17am
Police at an address in Te Atatū Peninsula.

Police at an address in Te Atatū Peninsula. (Source: 1News)

An "incident" in West Auckland has left a person in a critical condition

Police told 1News that it was called to the Te Atatū Peninsula at around 7.15am, and a male had been taken into custody and is assisting with inquiries.

"Police are responding to an incident on Gloria Avenue ... further information will be provided when available," a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John told 1News it was notified of the incident at around 7.16am.

"[We are] responding with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle. Our ambulance crews assessed one patient, transporting them to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition."

Just after 8am, 1News saw Gloria Ave had been taped off and at least four police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene.

Numerous police were present, including one holding an assault rifle standing at the fence of a residential address.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

