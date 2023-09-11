League
Jack Wighton biting charge goes straight to NRL judiciary

9 mins ago
Tyson Gamble of the Knights showing referee Ashley Klein his arm during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Newcastle Knights and the Canberra Raiders.

Tyson Gamble of the Knights showing referee Ashley Klein his arm during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Newcastle Knights and the Canberra Raiders. (Source: Getty)

South Sydney could be without Jack Wighton for the start of their 2024 NRL campaign after the departing Canberra star was referred straight to the judiciary for biting.

Wighton was hit with a dangerous contact charge on Monday after he was alleged to have bitten Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble in the Raiders' elimination final loss.

Sunday's 30-28 defeat was Wighton's final game for the Green Machine after more than a decade of service before he links up with Souths next season.

Wighton maintained his innocence over the 47th-minute incident, with referee Ashley Klein choosing to place the Canberra man on report rather than dismiss him.

Former Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor was the most recent player to be suspended for biting. He was given a four-game ban in 2020 over an incident involving then-Cronulla player Shaun Johnson.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart called for the allegation to not overshadow Sunday's game, while his Newcastle counterpart Adam O'Brien declined to comment after the nerve-racking final.

If found guilty, Wighton could miss the start of next season for Souths.

The 30-year-old retired from representative football earlier this year, meaning he would be ineligible to serve his suspension during Australia's end-of-season Test matches.

While the suspension would solely affect the Rabbitohs, Canberra will cover Wighton's representation for the hearing given he is employed by them until the end of October.

The Raiders have also requested the hearing be pushed back to Wednesday to give Wighton appropriate time to prepare, with their players off today for season-ending drinks.

Gamble was keen to draw a line under the matter when asked about the incident shortly after the game.

"I want to leave that on the field. That's footy," the Knights back said.

"It's done and dusted, we shook hands and (Wighton) said all the best for the rest of the finals series.

"We'll put it to the side and move on."

