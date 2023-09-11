England recovers from woeful start to beat Black Caps by 79 runs

From 8-3 after 4.2 overs, England rallied brilliantly to post 226-7 and then skittle New Zealand for 147 to win a rain-affected second match of its one-day international series by 79 runs.

Liam Livingstone plundered an unbeaten 95 off 78 balls to push England to a respectable total after the match had been reduced to 34 overs per team because of morning rain that delayed the start by three hours.

That score didn't look on when Trent Boult, playing his 100th ODI, put England in a hole early by removing Jonny Bairstow (6), Joe Root (0) and Ben Stokes (1) in a stunning start for New Zealand.

Only Daryl Mitchell (57 in 52) and Will Young (33) got above 20 in the chase by the tourists, which ended after only 26.5 overs with David Willey (3-34) and Reece Topley (3-27) having England's best bowling figures.

The four-match series is 1-1 heading into the third ODI at The Oval. New Zealand won the opening match by eight wickets.

The teams tied their Twenty20 series 2-2 last week and will meet in the first match of the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India on Oct. 5, when England will be defending its title after beating New Zealand in the 2019 final.