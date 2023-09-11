Politics
Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

48 mins ago
New Zealand politicians.

(Source: 1News)

With Parliament officially dissolved, the election campaign is kicking into high gear as Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon meet voters across the country. Follow 1News' live updates for the latest developments.

'He's wrong': Luxon disagrees with Winston Peters' Māori comments

The National Party leader still refuses to say whether he'd consider negotiating with NZ First after the election, should the minor party return to Parliament.

12:49pm

3:15

Waihau Bay residents 'resort to pliers' over seeing dentist

Residents in a rural East Coast town are pulling out their own teeth because of long appointment wait times and expensive commutes to see a dentist.

12:35pm

Full video: Luxon, Willis speak with media

11:00am

Mayor backs National's vow to end motel emergency housing in Rotorua

10:11am

4:13

Willis defends tax policy from 'frontline' service funding slash claims

8:56am

5:51

Watch: Pirate Luxon battles with sword on campaign trail

4:17pm

1:24

2 mins ago

Mysterious golden biological specimen retrieved from sea floor

1:12

7 mins ago

Warriors 'back to drawing board' but optimistic ahead of home semi

36 mins ago

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

48 mins ago

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

2:07pm

13-year-old boy missing for over a month in Tauranga

2:02pm

Woman with allergy died after being given penicillin

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Concertgoers were sent an email today advising them of the change.

36 mins ago

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Sun, Sep 10

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9