Queensland man aiding friend dies after snake bite

A man who attempted to remove a snake coiled around his friend's ankle at a school's 100-year celebration has died after being bitten.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated two men south of Mackay for snake bites around 6.30pm on Saturday (local time), with one man receiving a wound to his arm.

Bystanders performed CPR before a defibrillator was used by paramedics who worked on the man for 30 to 40 minutes.

"Despite heroic efforts by the bystanders and the Queensland Ambulance Service, he was unfortunately unable to be revived and has passed away," QAS acting deputy commissioner Claire Bertenshaw said.

Authorities believe it is "likely" based on the symptoms displayed and an apparent cardiac collapse the man was bitten by a brown snake.

The other man, also in his 60s, was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.