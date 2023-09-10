World
AAP

Queensland man aiding friend dies after snake bite

5:11pm
A brown snake.

A brown snake. (Source: Getty)

A man who attempted to remove a snake coiled around his friend's ankle at a school's 100-year celebration has died after being bitten.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated two men south of Mackay for snake bites around 6.30pm on Saturday (local time), with one man receiving a wound to his arm.

Bystanders performed CPR before a defibrillator was used by paramedics who worked on the man for 30 to 40 minutes.

"Despite heroic efforts by the bystanders and the Queensland Ambulance Service, he was unfortunately unable to be revived and has passed away," QAS acting deputy commissioner Claire Bertenshaw said.

Authorities believe it is "likely" based on the symptoms displayed and an apparent cardiac collapse the man was bitten by a brown snake.

The other man, also in his 60s, was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

WorldAustraliaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

He had earlier stolen the scissor lift from a construction site and drove it on several streets before being arrested.

3:37pm

Man charged with murder over Melbourne CBD crash

Man charged with murder over Melbourne CBD crash

One person was killed and five others injured after he allegedly drove his car into pedestrians and vehicles in Melbourne's CBD.

9:15am

One dead, five injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

One dead, five injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

Sat, Sep 9

QLD road camera fault sees 2000 people fined, 600 licences revoked

QLD road camera fault sees 2000 people fined, 600 licences revoked

Fri, Sep 8

Shark attack sailors arrive safely in Queensland

Shark attack sailors arrive safely in Queensland

Thu, Sep 7

Australia's once-extinct 'zombie fish' are back for a wild time

Australia's once-extinct 'zombie fish' are back for a wild time

Thu, Sep 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

31 mins ago

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

57 mins ago

Big upset as Strickland beats Adesanya to take middleweight title

Big upset as Strickland beats Adesanya to take middleweight title

5:11pm

Queensland man aiding friend dies after snake bite

Queensland man aiding friend dies after snake bite

4:47pm

Prince William wants to teach his kids 'how to lose well'

Prince William wants to teach his kids 'how to lose well'

4:23pm

Police seeking person with burns after van explodes in Hamilton

Police seeking person with burns after van explodes in Hamilton

4:17pm

Watch: Pirate Luxon battles with sword on campaign trail

1:24

Watch: Pirate Luxon battles with sword on campaign trail

More from Entertainment

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41am on 1 August, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world.

6:52am

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8