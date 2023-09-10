Tennis
Associated Press

Local hero Coco Gauff wins US Open, her first Grand Slam title

10:59am
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the US Open.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the US Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Coco Gauff set aside a so-so start and surged to her first Grand Slam title at age 19, coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the US Open final today to the delight of a raucous crowd that was loud from start to finish.

Gauff, who is from Florida, is the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. If last year’s US Open was all about saying goodbye to Williams as she competed for the final time, this year’s two weeks in New York turned into a “Welcome to the big time!” for Gauff.

This is the sort of triumph that had — fairly or not — been expected of Gauff ever since she burst onto the scene at 15 by becoming the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history and making it to the fourth round in her Grand Slam debut in 2019.

She reached her initial major final at last year’s French Open, finishing as the runner-up, and now has earned the biggest trophy of her still-nascent career. Gauff earned a 12th consecutive victory and 18th in her past 19 matches dating to a first-round exit at the All England Club in July.

The No. 6-seeded Gauff did it today by withstanding the power displayed by Sabalenka on nearly every swing of her racket, eventually getting accustomed to it and managing to get back shot after shot. Gauff broke to begin the third set on just one such point, tracking down every ball hit her way until eventually smacking a putaway volley that she punctuated with a fist pump and a scream of “Come on!”

Soon it was 4-0 in that set for Gauff. At 4-1, Sabalenka took a medical timeout while her left leg was massaged. Gauff stayed sharp during the break — it lasted a handful of minutes, not the 50 during a climate protest in the semifinals — by practicing some serves.

When they resumed, Sabalenka broke to get within 4-2. But Gauff broke right back, and soon was serving out the victory, then dropping onto her back on the court. She soon climbed into the stands to find her parents and others for hugs.

“You did it!” Gauff's mom told her, both in tears.

Tennis

SHARE ME

More Stories

Medvedev ousts Alcaraz to reach US Open final where Djokovic awaits

Medvedev ousts Alcaraz to reach US Open final where Djokovic awaits

The No. 3-seeded Medvedev won his lone major championship at Flushing Meadows in 2021 by defeating 23-time Slam winner Djokovic in that year's title match.

4:15pm

Routliffe eases into US Open final in straight sets

Routliffe eases into US Open final in straight sets

The Kiwi doubles player is on the cusp of winning her first grand slam.

Sat, Sep 9

Man glues bare feet to concrete in US Open climate protest

Man glues bare feet to concrete in US Open climate protest

Fri, Sep 8

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

Wed, Sep 6

1:39

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

US Open: Alcaraz storms into QFs, Routliffe advances in doubles

Tue, Sep 5

Djokovic survives from two sets down to advance at US Open

Djokovic survives from two sets down to advance at US Open

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

National to bring back national health targets if elected

National to bring back national health targets if elected

17 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: National to bring back health targets if elected

LIVE: National to bring back health targets if elected

45 mins ago

Luxon unsure if he'll lower rents on homes he owns despite policy promise

23:56

Luxon unsure if he'll lower rents on homes he owns despite policy promise

48 mins ago

Ford's boot drives 14-man England to remarkable win over Argentina

Ford's boot drives 14-man England to remarkable win over Argentina

11:41am

A timeline of the deadliest earthquakes of the last 25 years

0:19

A timeline of the deadliest earthquakes of the last 25 years

11:20am

Police seeking person with burns after van explodes in Hamilton

Police seeking person with burns after van explodes in Hamilton

More from Entertainment

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41am on 1 August, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world.

6:52am

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television.

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7