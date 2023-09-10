Environment

rnz.co.nz

Greens set target to protect 30% of NZ marine space by 2030

1:30pm
Green Part co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw

Green Part co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw (Source: 1News)

The Green Party says it will set a legally binding target to protect 30% of the country's oceans by 2030 - and lobby to get the Oceans and Fisheries ministerial role to make it happen.

If part of the next government, the Greens would introduce legislation to create an Ocean Commission in the first 100 days, and pass a Healthy Ocean Act in the next three years.

"Without a healthy ocean, we cannot have a healthy planet. It is as simple as that. We cannot have healthy communities, with food to eat, and clean air to breathe, and we cannot tackle climate change," co-leader James Shaw said.

The policy was the final big-ticket announcement from Shaw and co-leader Marama Davidson before the election.

Davidson said the two main political parties have been bickering over inconsequential issues and tinkering, while overfishing, pollution, and climate changed pushed the ocean to the brink.

"Instead of allowing large parts of the ocean to be torn apart for profit, as successive governments have done, the Green Party has a bold, achievable, and brilliantly simple plan: cover large parts of Aotearoa's ocean in protected areas, putting a third of the ocean off-limits to fishing, mining and other destructive industries."

The independent Ocean Commission would work with iwi, hapū, councils, communities, and the public to advise the government, similar to how the Climate Change Commission advises on climate matters.

The advice would feed into the Health Ocean Act, to create a network of marine protected areas covering at least 30% of the ocean, and uphold te Tiriti o Waitangi.

A $100 million Moana Fund would support iwi and hapū to deliver on marine conservation priorities most significant to their exercise of kaitiakitanga.

To ensure the policies happen, the Greens say they will lobby in coalition talks to get one of their own MPs the Oceans and Fisheries ministerial portfolio, and get the role into Cabinet.

The portfolio was currently held by Labour's Rachel Brooking, who sits outside Cabinet.

Shaw said while more action had been taken on conservation, waste, and climate change due to the work of Green Party ministers, progress in oceans and fisheries had been too slow.

"Only a Green minister for Oceans and Fisheries will transform how we treat the ocean and help fight climate change, protect the marine life we all rely on, and allow our oceans to thrive," he said.

Brooking, along with Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime, recently proposed a ban on bottom trawling in most of the Hauraki Gulf.

The Greens say they would ban it entirely on seamounts and other vulnerable marine ecosystems, along with a ban on recreational set-netting and dredging by 2026, and phasing out commercial set-netting and dredging by 2028.

The policy, which also includes marine research, a marine biosecurity fund, and shellfish bed restoration in the Hauraki Gulf, has been costed at $265.7 million over three years.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023Environment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

Labour Cabinet Minister Peeni Henare is facing a tough fight to hold onto the Māori electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau, amid a strong challenge from Te Pāti Māori.

33 mins ago

6:37

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer emphasises a "by Māori, for Māori, to Māori approach" to health in the new policy.

54 mins ago

Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's nine-point 'pledge' to voters

Chris Hipkins reveals Labour's nine-point 'pledge' to voters

1:42pm

'Build like the boomers': ACT says supply key to housing crisis fix

'Build like the boomers': ACT says supply key to housing crisis fix

1:15pm

7:44

National to bring back national health targets if elected

National to bring back national health targets if elected

12:31pm

Full video: National announces it will bring back health targets if elected

Full video: National announces it will bring back health targets if elected

12:31pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

24 mins ago

Imitation firearm sparks armed police response in Central Auckland

Imitation firearm sparks armed police response in Central Auckland

33 mins ago

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

6:37

Tāmaki Makaurau, where a Cabinet minister could lose their seat

54 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

Te Pāti Māori address 'failed system' in new health policy

2:35pm

He Tānga Manawa: 29 years of Auckland Airport's iconic Māori tomokanga

2:07

He Tānga Manawa: 29 years of Auckland Airport's iconic Māori tomokanga

2:19pm

'Lost and scared' seal pup rescued by police officers in Akl

'Lost and scared' seal pup rescued by police officers in Akl

More from Entertainment

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Riot was born at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Hospital at 7.41am on 1 August, two days before it was reported he had made his way into the world.

6:52am

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8