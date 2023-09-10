Donaldson stars as Wallabies win their first Test of the year

The Wallabies have banked their first win under Eddie Jones, opening their Rugby World Cup campaign in France with a 35-15 victory over Georgia.

The Australians set up the victory with an impressive first half and although they fell away through the middle, did enough to secure the much-needed win at the Stade de France this morning.

Fullback Ben Donaldson justified Jones' bold selection, kicking 15 points and scoring two tries for a personal tally of 25 points to earn the player of the match award as the coach celebrated the first win of his second stint with the Wallabies following five straight defeats.

"We had a game plan - we've been building for a long time now and the boys executed really well for the full 80 minutes," Donaldson said.

"In the end it made me look half-decent so I put that on all the boys.

"Kicking was part of our plan. For me, it was just providing a loud voice and and a big boot at the back there. I think we pinned them down at the end and came away with some points."

The Wallabies forwards, led by Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou, outplayed the physical Georgian pack, allowing the likes of star winger Mark Nawaqanitawase and Donaldson to shine.

In stifling heat in Paris, with the temperature still in the mid 30s for the 6pm kick-off, the Wallabies got off to a blistering start with centre Jordan Petaia crossing in the second minute.

With a kick by Nawaqanitawase giving Australia ideal field position, Tate McDermott fired a quick ball on to Petaia who burst through the defence to score.

Following a penalty strike by Georgia's Luka Matkava, the Wallabies were in again at nine minutes after a 30 metre break by Marika Koroibete.

Matt Faessler breaks free for the Wallabies against Georgia. (Source: Photosport)

Petaia combined again with Nawaqanitawase with the winger taking his turn for the five-pointer.

After an early miss, Donaldson booted the conversion and then three successive penalties for the Wallabies to take a 21-3 lead into halftime.

The Australians suffered a blow late in the first half, losing McDermott after the halfback's head collided with a Georgian knee as he was making a tackle.

McDermott crashed to the ground with referee Luke Pearce checking on his well-being before the Wallabies vice-captain received medical attention and was able to walk from the field, although is certain to miss their next pool clash with Fiji under concussion protocols.

Hoping for a tighter tussle, the sold-out stadium roared at the sniff of a Georgia try and were rewarded seven minutes into the second half.

After some sloppy play by the Wallabies, including a scrum penalty for Pearce to award advantage, the Georgians sent the ball wide for flanker Luka Ivanishvili to cross to make it 21-8.

The Australians got lucky when a Georgia break ended in a loose pass, with a charging Tupou off-loading to Donaldson to score the first of his two tries in the 56th minute.

Playing only his eighth Test, Nawaqanitawase showed his value in defence to save a certain Georgian try by knocking the ball clear from Akaki Tabutsadze.

The men in white got their second in the final minute through Beka Gigashvili but it was a night for the Australians to finally celebrate.