Adelaide man busted for drunken scissor lift joyride

3:37pm
A man has been busted taking a stolen scissor lift for a late-night joyride through Adelaide's CBD.

The 26-year-old from Lightsview was spotted on CCTV driving the scissor lift down Hindley St about 4am on Sunday.

He had earlier stolen the scissor lift from a construction site before driving it along King William, Currie and Leigh streets, police allege.

The adventure came to an end as the man drove along the footpath on Hindley St, with police stopping and arresting him.

The driver then allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.138, more than double the legal limit.

Police immediately stripped the man of his licence for six months and charged him with illegal use of a motor vehicle, drink driving, and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

He was bailed to face Adelaide Magistrates Court on November 10.

Crime and Justice

