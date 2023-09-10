World
A timeline of the deadliest earthquakes of the last 25 years

11:41am

The earthquake that struck Morocco yesterday has killed more than 2,000 people.

The magnitude-6.8 quake, the biggest to hit the North African country in 120 years, sent people fleeing their homes in terror and disbelief. One man said dishes and wall hangings began raining down, and people were knocked off their feet. The enormity of the destruction came into view in the daylight.

The quake brought down walls made from stone and masonry not constructed to endure quakes, covering whole communities with rubble and leaving residents picking their way precariously through remains.

Here’s a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:

— September 8, 2023: In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 temblor kills more than 2,000 people.

A cracked mosque minaret stands after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco.

A cracked mosque minaret stands after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco. (Source: Associated Press)

— February 6, 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.

A view of a destroyed building after 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province, on February 6, 2023.

A view of a destroyed building after 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province, on February 6, 2023. (Source: Getty)

— April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Nepalese victims of the earthquake search for their belongings among debris of their homes on April 29, 2015 in Bhaktapur, Nepal.

Nepalese victims of the earthquake search for their belongings among debris of their homes on April 29, 2015 in Bhaktapur, Nepal. (Source: Getty)

— March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

Fishing boats which were destroyed and pushed up on the land by the earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011.

Fishing boats which were destroyed and pushed up on the land by the earthquake and tsunami that hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011. (Source: Getty)

— January 12, 2010: In Haiti, over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

A destroyed building is seen on January 13, 2010 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

A destroyed building is seen on January 13, 2010 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Source: Getty)

— May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.

Rescuers look for survivors in a collapsed apartment building May 17, 2008 in Beichuan, China.

Rescuers look for survivors in a collapsed apartment building May 17, 2008 in Beichuan, China. (Source: Getty)

— May 27, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia’s Java island.

Hassim carries a TV found in the rubble of his destroyed home June 1, 2006 in Bantul, Indonesia.

Hassim carries a TV found in the rubble of his destroyed home June 1, 2006 in Bantul, Indonesia. (Source: Getty)

— October 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.

Pakistani men pray near the rubble of a destroyed mosque December 19, 2005 in Balakot, Pakistan.

Pakistani men pray near the rubble of a destroyed mosque December 19, 2005 in Balakot, Pakistan. (Source: Getty)

— December 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

A man walks across destroyed buildings January 10, 2005 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

A man walks across destroyed buildings January 10, 2005 in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. (Source: Getty)

— December 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.

An Iranian boy carrying a bag walks through the street of his destroyed neighborhood December 28, 2003 in Bam, Iran.

An Iranian boy carrying a bag walks through the street of his destroyed neighborhood December 28, 2003 in Bam, Iran. (Source: Getty)

— January 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.

A Muslim man weeps in front of his destroyed house January 29, 2001 in Bhuj, India.

A Muslim man weeps in front of his destroyed house January 29, 2001 in Bhuj, India. (Source: Getty)

— August 17, 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.

An aerial view of the damage caused by a powerful earthquake in Izmit, Turkey in 1999.

An aerial view of the damage caused by a powerful earthquake in Izmit, Turkey in 1999. (Source: Getty)

