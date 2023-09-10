A timeline of the deadliest earthquakes of the last 25 years

The earthquake that struck Morocco yesterday has killed more than 2,000 people.
The magnitude-6.8 quake, the biggest to hit the North African country in 120 years, sent people fleeing their homes in terror and disbelief. One man said dishes and wall hangings began raining down, and people were knocked off their feet. The enormity of the destruction came into view in the daylight.
The quake brought down walls made from stone and masonry not constructed to endure quakes, covering whole communities with rubble and leaving residents picking their way precariously through remains.
Here’s a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:
— September 8, 2023: In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 temblor kills more than 2,000 people.
— February 6, 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.
— April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
— March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.
— January 12, 2010: In Haiti, over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.
— May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.
— May 27, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia’s Java island.
— October 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.
— December 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
— December 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.
— January 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.
— August 17, 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.
SHARE ME