Vigil held for teen who died after eating extremely spicy chip

The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge.

It's prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer's request.

The family of Harris Wolobah held a vigil a week after his death, to remember the basketball-loving 10th grader while they await the results of an autopsy to determine what killed him.

Wolobah's family has blamed the One Chip Challege for the teen's death.

The challenge calls for participants to eat an eponymously named chip and then see how long they can go without consuming other food and water. The family has declined interview requests.

Police said they were called to the home and found Wolobah "unresponsive and not breathing". He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The state medical examiner's office said it will likely take weeks before Wolobah's cause of death is determined. But the chip's manufacturer, Paqui, asked retailers to stop selling the product.

People have been weighing in about their own experiences with the chip, which costs roughly $10 and comes individually wrapped in foil in a coffin-shaped box that warns, among other things, that it is made for the "vengeful pleasure of intense heat and pain", is intended for adults and should be kept out of the reach of children.

Despite the warning, children have had no problem buying the chips.

Family and friends hold candles during a vigil for Harris Wolobah. (Source: Associated Press)

There have been reports from around the US of teens who have gotten sick after taking part in the challenge, including three students from a California high school who were sent to a hospital. Paramedics were called to a Minnesota school last year when seven students fell ill after taking part in the challenge.

Friends of Wolobah said they heard about the chip challenge on social media and his death has convinced them it is more dangerous than they previously believed.

"I feel bad that his life ended short because of a social media challenge," said Marcus Kaba, 15, who remembered playing basketball with Harris.

Sales of the chip seem largely driven by people posting videos on social media of them or their friends taking the challenge. They show people, including children, unwrapping the packaging, eating the chips and then reacting to the heat. Some videos show people gagging, coughing and begging for water.

Paqui, a Texas-based subsidiary of The Hershey Company, said in a statement posted on its websitethat it was "deeply saddened by the death" of Wolobah.

"We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings," the company said. "As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of abundance of caution, we are actively working with retailers to remove the product from shelves."

At the vigil, a crowd of about 100, including many of Wolobah's friends and teammates, turned out to a park in Worcester, down the hill from his home. They lit candles, swapped stories and ate pizza. Huge photos of the dread-locked teen hung from a statue, surrounded by his name in gold letters and blue and white balloons. Tiny basketballs were handed out.

The most poignant moment came when Wolobah's mother, Lois, approached her son's photo, staring up at it, calling out his name several times and sobbing. She almost collapsed at one point and had to be held up by other family members as a relative addressed the crowd.

"I look around and see a community bond together by candlelight, by love and by the memory of our brother, of our son, of our nephew Harris," his cousin Valerie Richardson said. "Harris had this gift for bringing people together. I can't think of a better way to honour him than what we are doing right here, right now."

Massachusetts authorities posted a warning to parents about the challenge. And physicians cautioned that eating such spicy foods can have unintended consequences.