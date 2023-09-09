US Embassy helps bring Batmobile to Upper Hutt

A new superhero exhibition for fans both young and old has officially opened at the Whirinaki Whare Taonga in Upper Hutt.

"It's actually our most ambitious exhibition that we've ever brought here," director Leanne Wickham said.

It's called the Hall of Heroes and it's all interactive.

"It's only coming to us here in Upper Hutt, it's been about three years in the making," Wickham said.

The exhibition features heroes from the franchises DC Comics and Marvel, along with original 1940s and 1950s comic books and lots of memorabilia too.

One of the main attractions is a replica of the Batmobile from the 1960s Batman television series, which had to be shipped from the United States.

"The American embassy in New Zealand has supported us to bring it here, the ambassador's a big superhero fan," Wickham said.

The exhibition is entry by donation and it'll stay in Upper Hutt for three months.

"School holidays are coming up, it's going to be bonkers and we're going to love every minute of it," Wickham said.