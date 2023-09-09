Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault, coercion

Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said overnight.

Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish football federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on August 20 in Sydney.

Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain's National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

FIFA suspended Rubiales from his post on August 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he said he was victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists".

He was banned from his post for 90 days while FIFA disciplinary judges consider his case. Football's governing body can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.

The new law eliminated the difference between "sexual harassment" and "sexual assault", sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.

Prosecutors added that Rubiales could have committed an act of coercion when, according to Hermoso, he pressured her to speak out in his defence immediately after the scandal erupted.

Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that in statements issued by her and her players union.

Prosecutors have asked that Rubiales appear before a court to give preliminary testimony. If the National Court judge agrees to hear the case, a formal court investigation would follow, ending with a recommendation for the case to either be dismissed or go to trial.

The National Court said Judge Francisco de Jorge will consider the lawsuit.

The prosecutor's office also recommended that the court ask Australian counterparts for information on sexual assault laws there. The two countries have a treaty of mutual assistance between their courts.

Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward, now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career with top Spanish and European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid. She returned to her Mexican club this week.

Spain's women's players have said they won't play again for their nation until big changes are made in the federation. The federation fired coach Jorge Vilda, but the players have yet to say if they consider that sufficient.

The accusation by prosecutors against Rubiales came as the players for Spain's women's league began their strike on the opening day of the competition after salary talks with the league broke down.

The league, called Liga F, was one of the first football institutions to criticise Rubiales' conduct.

Rubiales, a former player and former head of Spain's biggest players’ union, has run the federation since 2018. He has boosted revenues and funding for lower-level football and the women’s game, but his successes have normally been tinged with scandal.