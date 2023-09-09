World
Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions

7:25am
A woman walks past a shop decorated with a replica of a victory banner prior to local elections in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

A woman walks past a shop decorated with a replica of a victory banner prior to local elections in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control.

The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions has already begun and concludes Sunday (local time). It has been denounced by Kyiv and the West.

"It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard," the Council of Europe, the continent's foremost human rights body, said this week.

Kyiv echoed that sentiment, with the parliament saying in a statement that the balloting in areas where Russia "conducts active hostilities" poses a threat to Ukrainian lives.

Ukrainian officials have urged other countries not to recognise the results of the vote, which the Foreign Ministry called "fake elections".

For Russia — which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago — it is important to go on with the voting to maintain the illusion of normalcy, despite the fact that the Kremlin does not have full control over the annexed regions, political analyst Abbas Gallyamov said.

Volunteers of the New People political party distribute their party newspapers in a street prior to local elections in Donetsk.

Volunteers of the New People political party distribute their party newspapers in a street prior to local elections in Donetsk. (Source: Associated Press)

"The Russian authorities are trying hard to pretend that everything is going according to plan, everything is fine. And if everything is going according to plan, then the political process should go according to plan," said Gallyamov, who worked as a speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin when Putin served as prime minister.

Voters are supposed to elect regional legislatures, which in turn will appoint regional governors. In the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, thousands of candidates are also competing for seats on dozens of local councils.

The balloting is scheduled for the same weekend as other local elections in Russia. In the occupied regions, early voting kicked off last week as election officials went door to door or set up makeshift polling stations in public places to attract passersby.

The main contender in the election is United Russia, the Putin-loyal party that dominates Russian politics, although other parties, such as the Communist Party and the nationalist Liberal Democratic party, are also on the ballots.

For some residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, large swaths of which have been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014, there is nothing unusual about the vote.

People walk out from an underground crossing decorated with a United Russia party poster that reads: "For Donbas where you want to live!" prior to local elections in Donetsk.

People walk out from an underground crossing decorated with a United Russia party poster that reads: "For Donbas where you want to live!" prior to local elections in Donetsk. (Source: Associated Press)

"For the last nine years, we've been striving to get closer with Russia, and Russian politicians are well-known to us," Sergei, a 47-year-old resident of the occupied city of Luhansk, told The Associated Press, asking that his last name be withheld for security reasons.

"We're speaking Russian and have felt like part of Russia for a long time, and these elections only confirm that."

Some voters in Donetsk shared Sergei's sentiment, expressing love for Russia and saying they want to be part of it.

The picture appears bleaker in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Local residents and Ukrainian activists say poll workers make house calls accompanied by armed soldiers, and most voters know little about the candidates, up to half of whom reportedly arrived from Russia — including remote regions in Siberia and the far east.

"In most cases, we don't know these Russian candidates, and we're not even trying to figure it out," said Konstantin, who currently lives in the Russian-held part of the Kherson region on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

