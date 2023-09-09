World
Powerful 6.8 magnitude quake in Morocco kills at least 296

3:24pm

A powerful earthquake has struck Morocco, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings and historic landmarks in major cities.

Morocco's Interior Ministry said early on Saturday (local time) that at least 296 people had died in the provinces near the quake.

Additionally, 153 injured people were sent to hospitals for treatment. The ministry wrote that most damage occurred outside of cities and towns.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

People take shelter and check for news on their mobile phones after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco.

People take shelter and check for news on their mobile phones after an earthquake in Rabat, Morocco. (Source: Associated Press)

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11pm on Friday, with shaking that lasted several seconds.

Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The US agency reported a magnitude 4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

Variations in early measurements are common, although either reading would be Morocco's strongest in years.

Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

Rather than return to concrete buildings, men, women and children stayed out in the streets worried about aftershocks and other reverberations that could cause their homes to sway.

The epicentre of Friday's tremor was high in the Atlas Mountains, roughly 70km south of Marrakech. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.

The USGS said the epicentre was 18km below the Earth's surface, while Morocco's seismic agency put it at 8km down.

The quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defence agency, which oversees emergency response.

