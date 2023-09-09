Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh touted as Olympic Committee member

Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh was proposed today to be a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Yeoh, who won an Academy Award for best actress this year for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, was among eight potential new members who will likely be approved by their soon-to-be colleagues at a meeting next month in Mumbai, India.

The IOC currently has 99 invited members, including a selection of royalty, sports officials, former athletes and leaders from politics and industry.

Their main role in the Olympic movement is confirming hosts for the Summer Games and Winter Games that were pre-selected by the IOC administration and executive board.

Yeoh also has ties to the United Nations, twice representing her home country Malaysia at its General Assembly, and as a goodwill ambassador for the UN development program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her strongest connection to sports is through her husband, Jean Todt, the former boss of the Ferrari team in Formula One racing and ex-president of the motorsports governing body known by its French acronym FIA.