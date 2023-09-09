World
Associated Press

More 9/11 victims' remains identified, days before 22nd anniversary

22 mins ago
Firefighters work to recover bodies from Ground Zero following the devastating attacks on September 11, 2001. (Source: Associated Press)

The remains of two people who died in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Centre have been identified, the latest positive identifications in the decades-long effort to return victims to their families.

Authorities confirmed the identification of the remains of a man and woman days ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the hijacked-plane attack that killed nearly 3000 people in Lower Manhattan.

Their names were withheld by city officials at the request of their families.

New York City's medical examiner has now been able to link remains to 1649 World Trade Centre victims, a painstaking process that relies on leading-edge DNA sequencing techniques to test body fragments recovered in the rubble.

Advancements in the sequencing technology, including increased test sensitivity and faster turnaround times, have allowed officials to identify remains that had tested negative for identifiable DNA for decades, officials said.

Similar efforts are used by the US military to identify missing service members and are currently underway to test body fragments from more than 100 people killed during the wildfires in Maui last month.

Despite forensic advancements, the effort to identify the remains of 9/11 victims has slowed in recent years. The two positive identifications are the first since September 2021, officials said. Before that, the last identification was made in 2019.

More than 1000 human remains from the 9/11 attacks have yet to be identified. They are currently being stored at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Centre site.

Dr Jason Graham, New York's chief medical examiner, said officials were committed to fulfilling their "solemn pledge" to return the remains of all of the attack's victims.

"Faced with the largest and most complex forensic investigation in the history of our country, we stand undaunted in our mission to use the latest advances in science to serve this promise."

