Johnson's absence felt by Warriors as Panthers pile on points

11 mins ago
The Panthers celebrate against the Warriors.

The Panthers celebrate against the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

A nation's rugby league dream is hinging on a troublesome calf muscle after the absence of Shaun Johnson thwarted the Warriors in a 32-6 qualifying loss to Penrith.

The Warriors must now return to Auckland licking their wounds and beginning to plot the demise of either Newcastle or Canberra in next week's home semi-final.

Their opponents will not be confirmed until Sunday afternoon.

But after Saturday's loss, one thing is certain: Johnson's inclusion will be crucial to any late run through September, after makeshift halves Te Maire Martin and Dylan Walker struggled to exert pressure in Penrith.

The pair were not solely to blame for the heft of the defeat.

The three first-half tries that put the Panthers on the path to victory all came directly after errors from others.

And stopping the Panthers juggernaut is difficult at the best of times.

To disrupt a premiership-winning system based chiefly on patience and discipline, it takes a bit of courage, a bit of organisation and a bit of imagination.

But without Johnson, the Warriors were bereft of those qualities.

Walker had a particularly tough night, with two errors and nine missed tackles.

On top of that, the Warriors missed the cohesion he provides in his usual role as a ball-playing middle forward.

Nathan Cleary makes a run against the Warriors.

Nathan Cleary makes a run against the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

Johnson's kicking game was sorely missed as the Panthers, the best side out of yardage in the competition, ate up Walker and Martin's middling attempts with the boot.

Walker and Martin were unable to rein the Panthers back in as Penrith dominated field position with ease, putting even more onus on the Warriors to nail their attempts from close range.

But they again came up short without their mastermind Johnson.

In one particularly crucial moment, middle forward Tohu Harris found himself with the ball on the fifth tackle inside Penrith's 20-metre zone and put in a meandering grubber kick.

The Panthers easily defused the pressure and, after an error in defence from the Warriors, rolled up field for the try that gave them an almost insurmountable 18-0 lead.

It was telling the Warriors' lone try for the afternoon came from a burst of speed down the right side that featured neither Walker nor Martin.

If Johnson is unable to line up next week, coach Andrew Webster would do worse than consider young half Ronald Volkman for an NRL recall, if only to restore Walker to his usual ball-playing role.

Either way, if Johnson cannot play, a season of such hope across the Tasman Sea could be over in a matter of days.

LeagueWarriorsNRL

