A year on from Queen Elizabeth's death, gun salutes for King Charles

6:51am
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is displayed inside St Davids Cathedral.

With gun salutes and tolling bells, the United Kingdom overnight marked the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, who remembered his mother as a symbol of stability during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Queen Camilla observed the anniversary at the family estate in Scotland and attended a service of remembrance at a small church nearby where the late queen worshipped.

"In marking the first anniversary of her late majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us," Charles said in a recorded message.

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

Military units commemorated the king's accession to the throne by firing salutes at the Tower of London on the east side of the capital and Green Park near Buckingham Palace. The bells of Westminster Abbey pealed in the afternoon.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute supported by the Band of the Grenadier Guards, on the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Hyde Park, London.

Heir to the throne Prince William and his wife, Catherine, attended a commemorative service at St Davids Cathedral in Wales that included prayers said in both English and Welsh and the singing of the hymn "Thou knowest, Lord, the secrets of our hearts".

In one notable moment, the couple walked to a portrait of the prince's grandmother and the princess laid flowers in front of the image. They then stood in solemn silence.

Meanwhile, a member of the public photographed William's younger brother, Prince Harry, leaving St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the queen's final resting place.

Harry, who no longer has an official royal role, travelled to London from his home in California to attend a charity event. He wasn't expected to meet his father or brother during the visit.

Harry is due to attend the Invictus Games for injured soldiers in Germany this weekend, alongside his wife, Meghan.

Harry told attendees at the awards ceremony sponsored by WellChild, which helps seriously ill children get the treatment they need at home rather than in a hospital, that his grandmother would be proud of them.

"I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community," he said.

