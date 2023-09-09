World
Associated Press

$42k reward offered after terrorism suspect escapes London prison

41 mins ago
Daniel Abed Khalife

Daniel Abed Khalife (Source: Associated Press)

British police have confirmed that an ex-soldier who escaped from prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was spotted at a busy roundabout in south London soon after he bolted this week.

The Metropolitan Police's counter-terror commander Dominic Murphy told Sky News that Daniel Abed Khalife was spotted at Wandsworth Roundabout a little more than a kilometre away from Wandsworth Prison, soon after he fled the lockup strapped to the bottom of a delivery lorry.

Murphy wouldn't say if the sighting of Khalife, 21, was confirmed by CCTV. But given that London is one of the most surveilled cities in Europe, if not the most, the sighting could provide police with a key starting point in their search for the fugitive.

Murphy also said that police are offering up to £20,000 pounds (NZ$42,350) for information that "directly leads to the arrest and capture" of Khalife.

"We will be closing in on him," he said. "People, with a reward like this, I'm hoping it will motivate people that know anything about Daniel to call us."

The revelation that Khalife had been spotted came after the Met searched Richmond Park in the city's southwest, which involved two helicopters and officers on the ground.

Murphy confirmed that police are still focusing their search on the London area. He also said he thinks Khalife is a "low risk" to the public but noted that he is a "trained soldier".

Khalife is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain's Official Secrets Act by gathering information "that could be useful to an enemy."

He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.

His escape has prompted extra security checks at airports and the Port of Dover, the main boat crossing from England to France. But activity focused on Richmond Park, 1000 hectares of woods and grassland about 8km from Wandsworth Prison. The park is home to more than 630 red and fallow deer who have roamed freely since 1637.

Opposition politicians demanded to know how Khalife managed to escape from the medium-security prison and why he was not being held at a maximum-security facility. The Conservative government has said there will be an independent investigation.

The Met's top policeman, Commissioner Mark Rowley, said the prison escape was "clearly pre-planned" and potentially an "inside job".

He told LBC radio: "Did anyone inside the prison help him? Other prisoners, guard staff? Was he helped by people outside the walls or was it simply all of his own creation?"

WorldCrime and JusticeUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Guard on duty when US murderer made brazen prison escape fired

Guard on duty when US murderer made brazen prison escape fired

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison after being sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

4:28pm

0:23

Freddie Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash

He suffered facial injuries and broken ribs in the reported 210km/h crash.

12:30pm

US man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother

US man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother

12:07pm

Kutcher, Kunis wrote letters supporting Masterson ahead of sentencing

Kutcher, Kunis wrote letters supporting Masterson ahead of sentencing

8:57am

One dead, five injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

One dead, five injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne

7:50am

Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions

Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions

7:25am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Live: NZ Warriors vs Penrith Panthers, NRL Finals

Live: NZ Warriors vs Penrith Panthers, NRL Finals

6 mins ago

Cuban citizens allegedly recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Cuban citizens allegedly recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine

41 mins ago

$42k reward offered after terrorism suspect escapes London prison

$42k reward offered after terrorism suspect escapes London prison

5:22pm

'Talks a big game': Labour, ACT criticise Nats' social housing policy

'Talks a big game': Labour, ACT criticise Nats' social housing policy

4:45pm

Auckland stun Canterbury to end Farah Palmer Cup title drought

Auckland stun Canterbury to end Farah Palmer Cup title drought

4:28pm

Guard on duty when US murderer made brazen prison escape fired

0:23

Guard on duty when US murderer made brazen prison escape fired

More from Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television.

11:23am

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7