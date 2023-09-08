Photos: Hong Kong floods after record-breaking rainfall

Hong Kong has closed schools and halted trading on the stock exchange as torrential rain lashed the city, flooding streets in parts of the city as well as an underground subway station.

Heavy rains poured down on the city from Thursday night, with the government warning that the weather would last till noon on Friday (local time).

The Hong Kong Observatory said it recorded 158.1mm of rain in the hour between 11pm on Thursday and midnight, the highest recording since records began in 1884.

A pedestrian stands on a higher place near a flooded road following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong. (Source: Associated Press)

The highest "black" rainstorm warning, the first in nearly two years, was issued on Thursday night and remained in place on Friday morning, with residents urged to seek safe shelter if they were outdoors.

Videos circulating on social media showed a flooded underground subway station, as well as water rushing down the stairs and escalators of the station.

Other videos showed cars caught in muddy water on flooded streets, including in the city's cross-harbour tunnel that connects Hong Kong Island with Kowloon. Another video showed a flooded shopping mall in the city's eastern Chai Wan district.

A flooded playground is seen following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong. (Source: Associated Press)

Most of the city's bus services have been suspended, as well as parts of the city's subway network that have been affected by the rain.

Authorities announced that classes for the day were suspended, and urged non-essential employees not to head to their workplaces.

A government statement during the early hours of Friday said that Hong Kong leader John Lee was "very concerned" about the severe flooding in most parts of the territory, and has instructed all departments to "respond with all-out efforts".

A worker walks through the site of a landslide following heavy rainstorms in Hong Kong. (Source: Associated Press)

The Hong Kong stock exchange did not open for morning trading on Friday and will remain shut in the afternoon if the city’s "black" rainstorm warning remains in place at 12pm.

The city's observatory attributed Friday's rain to a "trough of low pressure" associated with the remnants of the Typhoon Haikui, which earlier this week swept through Taiwan and southern China's Fujian province.

The torrential downpour comes days after the city was shut down due to a different typhoon, Typhoon Saola.