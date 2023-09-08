World
Associated Press

North Korea claims launch of nuclear attack submarine

10:17pm
People attend what North Korean state media report was the country's launching ceremony for a new tactical nuclear attack submarine.

People attend what North Korean state media report was the country's launching ceremony for a new tactical nuclear attack submarine. (Source: KCNA)

North Korea today claimed it has launched a purported nuclear attack submarine it has been developing for years, a step leader Kim Jong Un described as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the vessel — named Hero Kim Kun Ok — is designed to launch tactical nuclear weapons from underwater but did not specify the number of missiles it could carry and fire.

In his speeches at the vessel's launching ceremony on Wednesday and an onboard inspection on Thursday, Kim expressed satisfaction that the country has acquired its own nuclear attack submarine to counter the advanced naval assets of the US, KCNA said. In July, the US docked a nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine in South Korea for the first time since the 1980s.

Kim said the country is also pursuing a nuclear-propelled submarine and plans to remodel its existing submarines and surface vessels so that they could handle nuclear weapons, describing the building of a nuclear-capable army as an "urgent task".

Based on Kim's comments and photos by North Korean state media, it's likely the new submarine was the same one Kim inspected in 2019 while it was under construction, which experts then assessed as an effort to convert an existing Romeo-class submarine. The submarine appears to have at least 10 launch tubes — four of them larger than the other six — that are possibly designed for ballistic and cruise missile launches.

People attend what North Korean state media report was the country's launching ceremony for a new tactical nuclear attack submarine.

People attend what North Korean state media report was the country's launching ceremony for a new tactical nuclear attack submarine. (Source: KCNA)

North Korea previously had been testing a variety of missiles designed to be fired from submarines as it pursued an ability to conduct nuclear strikes from underwater, which in theory would bolster its deterrent by ensuring a survivable capability to retaliate after absorbing a nuclear attack on land.

Ballistic missile submarines would also add a maritime threat to the North's growing collection of solid-fuel weapons fired from land vehicles that are designed to overwhelm missile defences in South Korea and Japan. The two key US allies station tens of thousands of US troops in the region.

It would take considerable time, resources and technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build a fleet of at least several submarines that could travel quietly in seas and reliably execute attacks, analysts say.

"The nuclear attack submarine, for decades a symbol of aggression against our republic, has now become a symbol of our revolutionary power to strike fear into the hearts of our despicable enemies," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

He insisted that the submarine would be just as "daunting" to his enemies as the nuclear-propelled submarine North Korea plans to acquire in the future.

"In submarines, technical aspects such as the power system, submergence speed, and the level of navigational equipment are all very important and would generally define (the vessels') operational capabilities, but nothing is more important than the type of weaponry that could be installed," he said.

North Korea previously had only one known submarine capable of firing a missile, but that vessel has a single launch tube and analysts had considered it a test platform, rather than an active operational weapons system.

North Korea has an estimated about 70-90 diesel-powered submarines in one of the world's largest submarine fleets. But they are mostly ageing ones capable of launching only torpedoes and mines, not missiles.

The report about the new submarine came amid speculation that Kim is preparing to visit Russia soon for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that could focus on North Korean arms sales to refill Russian reserves drained by its war on Ukraine.

In exchange for providing Russia with artillery shells and other ammunition, North Korea could seek badly needed economic aid and also advanced weapons technologies, including those related to submarine-launched ballistic missile systems, intercontinental ballistic missiles and military spy satellites, analysts say.

KCNA said the launching of the new submarine was timed for the 75th anniversary of the country's founding, which falls on Saturday and was to be marked by festivities, including a paramilitary parade.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Photos: Hong Kong floods after record-breaking rainfall

Photos: Hong Kong floods after record-breaking rainfall

More than 150mm of rain fell in one hour, the highest recording since records began in 1884.

6:33pm

Man indicted for attempted murder after throwing pipe bomb on Japan PM

Man indicted for attempted murder after throwing pipe bomb on Japan PM

The man, 24, had to undergo a three month psychiatric evaluation to ensure he was mentally fit for trial.

Wed, Sep 6

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

Tue, Sep 5

India moon rover completes walk as scientists look for frozen water

India moon rover completes walk as scientists look for frozen water

Mon, Sep 4

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

Most Taiwanese not worried about war despite China threats

Sun, Sep 3

India launches spacecraft to study sun after successful moon landing

India launches spacecraft to study sun after successful moon landing

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10:17pm

North Korea claims launch of nuclear attack submarine

North Korea claims launch of nuclear attack submarine

10:06pm

Alabama teen sentenced to life for killing 5 family members

Alabama teen sentenced to life for killing 5 family members

9:52pm

Magnitude 6.6 quake in Kermadecs, no tsunami risk to NZ

Magnitude 6.6 quake in Kermadecs, no tsunami risk to NZ

9:34pm

Human skull found in US Goodwill, police think no foul play

Human skull found in US Goodwill, police think no foul play

9:25pm

Titahi Bay death: Police following 'strong lines of inquiry'

Titahi Bay death: Police following 'strong lines of inquiry'

9:04pm

Alleged Northland crime spree ends for trio of young men

Alleged Northland crime spree ends for trio of young men

More from Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

10:40am

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind — which was released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram.

7:54am

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Thu, Sep 7