Marcus Armstrong earns full-time IndyCar contract

9:30am
A successful rookie season has earned Marcus Armstrong a multi-year extension with Chip Ganassi Racing and the New Zealander will add ovals to his schedule next season.

Armstrong, who made the move from Formula 2 to IndyCar this season, only raced the road and street courses in his debut season. Headed into the season finale Sunday in Monterey, Armstrong has four finishes of ninth or better in 11 races.

The 23-year-old leads the rookie of the year standings despite three other drivers running full schedules. Armstrong is scheduled to test on his first oval next week at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I am very proud and excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year and beyond. Together with this very talented and experienced team, I am confident we can compete at the highest level in this championship," Armstrong said.

“I feel very grateful that Chip has given me the time to adapt to IndyCar and has helped me every step of the way in what has been a good season.”

Armstrong has been able to learn in his rookie season from six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, a fellow Kiwi, two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and driver coach Dario Franchitti, a three-time Indy 500 winner.

The Ganassi lineup next year will be Dixon, Palou, Armstrong and rookie Linus Lundqvist. Ericsson is moving to Andretti Global.

“I’ve spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my teammates and Dario. I’m very grateful for how much help I’ve received from each team member,” Armstrong said.

“With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results.”

Armstrong said he spent May studying the details of oval racing, noting "it’s a challenge that excites me a lot.”

