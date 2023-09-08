Entertainment
Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

7:54am
Four-time Grammy winner Drake.

Four-time Grammy winner Drake. (Source: Associated Press)

Drake has finally announced a release date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: For All the Dogs will drop September 22.

The follow-up to 2022's Honestly, Nevermind — which was released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram. Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.

Drake — who is currently on his It's All a Blur tour — had teased the project for a few months, including at a July 2023 New York City concert, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd his next album would drop in approximately “a couple of weeks.”

The 36-year-old megastar, known for surprise releasing music, teased the potential project at his intimate Apollo show in January.

The new album features several collaborations Drake has mentioned live on stage in the last few months, including one with Nicki Minaj and another track with reggaetonero Bad Bunny.

