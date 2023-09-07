World
AAP

Shark attack sailors arrive safely in Queensland

25 mins ago
Rescuers found the catamaran badly damaged.

Rescuers found the catamaran badly damaged. (Source: Australian Maritime Safety Authority)

Three sailors whose inflatable catamaran was attacked twice by sharks off Australia's east coast have arrived in Queensland after being rescued by a cargo ship.

Russian round-the-world voyagers Evgeny Kovalevsky and Stanislav Beryozkin along with French national Vincent Thomas Garate Etienne arrived on the Sunshine Coast today after leaving the ship that picked them up in the Coral Sea.

The trio were rescued by the Shanghai-bound cargo ship about 800km southeast of Cairns on Wednesday after issuing a distress call about 1.30am.

They had left Vanuatu about August 28 on the way to Cairns when their boat began to sink following damage to both hulls from several shark attacks, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority said.

First the left rear cycliner was damaged in an attack on Monday before what were reported to be small cookie-cutter sharks circled again late on Tuesday evening, this time biting through the right cylinder.

The men were left with no option but to call for help as their nine-metre catamaran, the Tion, began to sink.

Australian authorities responded to the distress signal and directed the Dugong Ace to their location before Cairns-based Challenger Rescue Aircraft arrived at the scene.

AMSA said the incident was a timely reminder to always carry a distress beacon while on the water.

"Every time you proceed to the open ocean there's an element of risk," AMSA response centre duty manager Joe Zeller said.

"But you can minimise that risk by having the appropriate safety equipment such as lifejackets and a GPS-encoded emergency beacon."

AAP understands all three men are in good health and were collected by border force officials at an offshore anchorage, before being taken to the mainland.

The Russians' three-year voyage is a project by a branch of the Russian Geographical Society, and aims to re-create the first Russian round-the-world expeditions of the 19th century.

It began in St Petersburg in July 2021 with the two Russians having travelled through the western seas of Europe, through the South Atlantic Ocean and into Pacific waters, with the Frenchman recently joining them as a temporary crew member.

WorldAnimalsAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Australia's once-extinct 'zombie fish' are back for a wild time

Australia's once-extinct 'zombie fish' are back for a wild time

The native southern purple-spotted gudgeon was declared extinct in Victoria in 1998.

4:37pm

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

Two men engaged in a paid dating service after responding to an ad. Between them, they lost about $400,000.

12:08pm

Man fights local officials to keep emotional support emu in US

Man fights local officials to keep emotional support emu in US

9:45pm

Former childcare worker arrested over hacking kids records

Former childcare worker arrested over hacking kids records

9:41pm

US couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river

US couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river

9:21pm

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

Wed, Sep 6

0:34

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

25 mins ago

Shark attack sailors arrive safely in Queensland

Shark attack sailors arrive safely in Queensland

59 mins ago

Three teens charged after failed Hamilton ram-raids

Three teens charged after failed Hamilton ram-raids

4:37pm

Australia's once-extinct 'zombie fish' are back for a wild time

Australia's once-extinct 'zombie fish' are back for a wild time

4:09pm

Watch: Campervan repeatedly crosses centre line on road near Dunedin

1:07

Watch: Campervan repeatedly crosses centre line on road near Dunedin

3:36pm

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

3:35pm

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

More from Entertainment

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

The singer's closest friend Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions, is selling it all — more than 1400 items.

3:35pm

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am