New Zealand
Police appeal to Aucklanders for info about 'dangerous' man

31 mins ago
Tui Proctor

Tui Proctor (Source: Supplied)

Authorities are warning Aucklanders to keep an eye out for a "dangerous" man who is "actively avoiding" police.

Officers have a warrant to arrest Tui Proctor, who "is considered dangerous", and "is known to have extensive links" across the city.

Police are urging anyone who sees him to call 111 immediately, referencing file number 230904/0807.

Police are urging anyone who sees him to call 111 immediately, referencing file number 230904/0807.

