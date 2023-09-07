Police appeal to Aucklanders for info about 'dangerous' man

Authorities are warning Aucklanders to keep an eye out for a "dangerous" man who is "actively avoiding" police.

Auckland police alleged the 37-year-old "is known to have extensive links across Tāmaki Makaurau and has a warrant to arrest for breaching bail conditions".

Police are urging anyone who sees him to call 111 immediately, referencing file number 230904/0807.