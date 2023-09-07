Business

rnz.co.nz

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

7:37am
Women were targeted at Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch city centre.

Women were targeted at Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch city centre. (Source: 1News)

The father of jailed Mama Hooch predators Danny and Roberto Jaz owes almost a quarter of a million dollars to creditors.

Michael Jaz owned both the infamous central Christchurch bar and nearby restaurant Venuti, where his sons routinely drugged and assaulted multiple young women between 2015 and 2018.

Both venues have since closed, and the company Jaz Holdings Limited was put into liquidation in early August.

Michael Jaz was the sole director.

The first report from the liquidator showed the company owed the Inland Revenue Department $205,559.08. A further $29,075.89 was owed to unsecured creditors.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Michael Jaz left New Zealand a while ago and is believed to be living in Sydney.

A final liquidator's report was likely to be made in six months.

Danny and Roberto Jaz were sentenced two weeks ago to lengthy jail terms after they were found guilty of nearly 70 crimes, including rape, sexual violation and stupefying.

In May, it was reported that Roberto Jaz was assaulted while in prison after he and his brother were publicly named.

At the time, Christchurch Men's Prison acting director Garron Starr said staff responded to a fight in a day room involving two prisoners and "de-escalated the situation".

"Staff reviewed CCTV footage and identified one of the prisoners had been assaulted an hour earlier in an exercise yard by two prisoners, including the person involved in the day room incident.

"None of the prisoners involved required medical attention."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAustraliaBusinessChristchurch and Canterbury

