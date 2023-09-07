Fit-again Rory McIlroy to be 'sensible' at pre-Cup stag do

Europe's Ryder Cup ace Rory McIlroy has promised to take a "sensible" approach to a friend's stag do just days before the start of the clash against the USA in Rome.

The world No. 2 has also assured captain Luke Donald he is close to full fitness after the back injury which almost forced him to withdraw from the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

McIlroy had previously joked that he would need "a few days to dry out" from his trip to Mykonos before travelling to Rome, where Europe will attempt to regain the Ryder Cup following their record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits.

"I'm sensible when I need to be," McIlroy said with a smile in his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Horizon Irish Open.

"Forty-eight hours, nice little trip, and probably needed as well. I go from here to practise in Rome next week, to Wentworth.

"I get back into London on Wednesday evening and then four good days in London to practise and get myself ready to go to Rome on the Monday."

Donald also laughed off any concerns, adding: "It's not like Rory is 22 or 21. He understands.

"There's nothing wrong in going out and having some fun with your friends. But I think he's got wise enough shoulders to know that he won't go crazy, so no concerns there."

McIlroy hit just 20 balls before his first round of the Tour Championship after suffering a muscle spasm two days earlier which left him unable to move.

The 34-year-old struggled to an opening round of 70 at East Lake but the injury gradually improved throughout the week and he closed with a 65 to finish in a tie for 11th.

"I would say it's at 90%, 95%," McIlroy said.

"I just have to take care of it a little bit but it's not preventing me from doing anything I want to do. Just being a little mindful, I guess.

"I've had much worse. I had much worse back issues when I was 21. This is a bit of tightness, a bit of a muscle spasm. I've had a herniated disc and I've had stuff that would be a lot more worrying than this is. It's fine. It's totally fine."

McIlroy produced a sensational finish to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat the last time The K Club staged the Irish Open in 2016, having seen a three-shot lead turn into a one-shot deficit in the final round.