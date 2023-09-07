World
AAP

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

12:08pm
Computer (file photo).

Computer (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Three men have been duped out of nearly AU$500,000 (NZ$544,000) after an alleged love scam saw three people hit with a string of fraud charges.

Queensland Police charged two Benowa women, aged 52 and 29, and a 52-year-old Mermaid Beach man with offences including fraud, receiving tainted property, possessing tainted property and contravening an order about access to information stored electronically for their love scam.

It is alleged the trio defrauded three men between June 2022 and February this year.

Two men in their 70s engaged in a paid dating service after responding to a personal advertisement, making payments to a woman in her 50s who claimed to be a widow.

Police allege the woman claimed she needed large payments to get out of a work contract.

One of the men lost about AU$42,000 (NZ$45,650) before raising concerns with a friend about a potential scam.

His matter was referred to police in February.

A second man from the Cassowary Coast lost a total of AU$343,500 (NZ$373,400) before reporting the scam to police in March.

In July, police conducted searches at two addresses at Benowa on the Gold Coast and an address at Mermaid Beach, where they recovered AU$79,200 (NZ$86,000) in cash stuffed in pillows.

Investigations at the properties led police to evidence of a third man duped under the same scam, with a man in his 50s from Western Australia allegedly defrauded out of more than AU$111,000 (NZ$120,000).

The two Benowa women have each been charged with five counts of fraud. The 52-year-old faces additional charges of receiving tainted property, possessing tainted property and contravening an order about access to information stored electronically.

Both are expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on October 3.

The 52-year-old Mermaid Beach man has been charged with four counts of fraud and is expected to appear in the same court on September 18.

Police investigations are ongoing and detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Anyone at any stage in life can be vulnerable to scams, and while it is confronting and upsetting, we ask victims to come forward, seek support and report what has happened to ReportCyber or to police," Detective Sergeant Matthew Hogan said.

"To defraud any person is horrible, but to specifically seek out mature people who may be vulnerable, it's cruel and QPS (Queensland Police Service) will investigate all matters until (the) alleged offenders are before the court and support is provided to those victims."

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Another death linked to jail where Trump was booked

Another death linked to jail where Trump was booked

24-year-old Shawndre Delmore is the sixth person to die in Fulton County custody since the end of July.

11:08am

Ferry captain, 3 crew charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

Ferry captain, 3 crew charged over death of passenger pushed into sea

A tardy passenger drowned after he was manhandled and pushed off a loading ramp as a ferry departed in Greece.

9:23am

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

Mama Hooch: Family business liquidated, owes $234k

7:37am

Lawyers ask to revoke bond of mother of US boy who shot teacher

Lawyers ask to revoke bond of mother of US boy who shot teacher

7:18am

Former childcare worker arrested over hacking kids records

Former childcare worker arrested over hacking kids records

9:41pm

Man indicted for attempted murder after throwing pipe bomb on Japan PM

Man indicted for attempted murder after throwing pipe bomb on Japan PM

9:28pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Man in serious condition following 'incident' in Auckland

Man in serious condition following 'incident' in Auckland

40 mins ago

'I'm ready to move on' - Decorated Kiwi cyclist Williams retiring

'I'm ready to move on' - Decorated Kiwi cyclist Williams retiring

51 mins ago

'Get stuck in' - Veteran Whitelock cuts through World Cup noise

'Get stuck in' - Veteran Whitelock cuts through World Cup noise

12:16pm

BREAKING

'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

2:33

'Heartbreaking' — Two-year-old sea lion shot dead in Otago

12:08pm

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

'Cruel' - Men in 70s among victims of alleged love scam in Aus

11:41am

Auckland residents win fight against apartment development

6:53

Auckland residents win fight against apartment development

More from Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on urgent surgery to save baby's life

"Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," the reality TV star said.

9:52am

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

Rolling Stones reveal release date for new album, unveil lead single

The Rolling Stones are back, and they've brought a few famous friends.

6:16am

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

Arrest warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker

5:00am

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

'An epiphany': Opera star on his move from rugby field to stage

5:00am

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

1:56pm