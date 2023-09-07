World
Another death linked to jail where Trump was booked

11:08am
A 24-year-old man died at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at a jail that is already being investigated by federal authorities for potential civil rights violations.

A Fulton County Jail officer found Shawndre Delmore during a routine check on August 31, the county sheriff's office said in a news release. Jail staff attempted to revive Delmore until medical staff arrived, and he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died September 3, the release says.

Delmore is the sixth person to die in Fulton County custody since the end of July.

He was arrested April 1 by Atlanta police and was being held on bond on a second-degree burglary charge.

Atlanta police will investigate his death, and the county medical examiner will do an autopsy, the sheriff's office said.

The US Department of Justice in July opened a civil rights investigation into jail conditions in the county, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects.

Lashawn Thompson, 35, died last September in a bedbug-infested cell in the Fulton County Jail's psychiatric wing. An independent autopsy done at his family's request found he died from severe neglect. His family has since reached a settlement with the county.

Dayvion Blake, 23, was stabbed to death and four others were stabbed an injured during a fight at the jail on August 31. Samuel Lawrence, 34, died over the weekend at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the jail.

The other three people who died in the last month include 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins, 34-year-old Christopher Smith and 40-year-old Montay Stinson.

The Fulton County Jail is where former President Donald Trump and 18 others indicted along with him surrendered for booking on charges related to an alleged illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

