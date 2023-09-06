World
Associated Press

Venice to start charging people to visit next year

7:54am
The grand canal on a sunny day in Venice, Italy.

The grand canal on a sunny day in Venice, Italy. (Source: istock.com)

Tourist-flooded Venice approved guidelines today for testing a new fee for day-trippers on peak visitor weekends next year.

The city council gave the go-ahead for the guidelines, tweaking earlier plans for a fee that were announced a year ago. Final approval of the plan will come up for consideration on September 12.

The fee, initially 5 euros ($9) per day-tripper, is “not a tool for making cash," the city said in a statement. Instead, the strategy aims to improve the quality of life for Venice’s dwindling number of full-time residents as well as overnight visitors, who already pay a lodging tax and so will be exempt from the fee.

The test will last about 30 days and take place in 2024 on spring weekends spanning Italian national holidays and on summer weekends. The exact days of the test will be set by the city in the coming weeks.

"The aim is to disincentivise daily tourism in certain periods, in line with the fragility and uniqueness of the city,'' the statement said.

Those exempted from the fee include people who commute to work in Venice or on the smaller islands, students, residents of the Veneto region, which includes the city, and those who pay taxes on local property. The fee will be applied to day-trippers over the age of 14.

Roughly four-fifths of all tourists come to Venice just for the day. In 2019, the last full year of tourism before the Covid-19 pandemic, about 19 million day-trippers visited Venice and provided just a fraction of the revenue of those who stayed for at least one night. With just a few hours to spend in Venice, day-trippers tend to flock to St. Mark's Square and other tourist musts, adding to pedestrian traffic that makes walking down the city's narrow streets or over some of its bridges a slow slog.

The fee strategy was discussed a few years ago but was put on hold during the pandemic. Travel restrictions during much of the outbreak saw tourism in Venice nearly vanish — and let Venetians have their city practically to themselves for the first time in decades.

Last year, an advance sign-up plan for day-trippers was envisioned in addition to the fee. Today's statement by the city didn't indicate if consideration will eventually be given to capping the number of day-trippers at certain times.

Mass tourism to Venice started in the mid-1960s, and visitor numbers have kept climbing. Meanwhile, the number of Venetians living in the city has steadily decreased due to congestion, the high cost of delivering food and other goods in car-less Venice, and frequent flooding that damages homes and businesses.

In 1970, the historic heart of Venice — excluding inhabitants living on tiny, quaint Venetian lagoon islands Murano and Burano — had a full-time population of about 110,000. By last year, that number had shrunk to barely 50,000.

WorldUK and EuropeTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kim Jong Un and Putin may meet, but what do they need from each other?

Kim Jong Un and Putin may meet, but what do they need from each other?

The two leaders' possible summit would underscore deepening cooperation as both are locked in separate confrontations with the US.

7:16am

Russia says southeast Ukraine is now main focus of fighting in war

Russia says southeast Ukraine is now main focus of fighting in war

Fighting in the southeast could be one of the keys to the war. If Russian defences there collapse, Ukrainian forces could push southward toward the coast and potentially split Russian forces into two.

6:42am

US flight makes U-turn after passenger's diarrhoea

US flight makes U-turn after passenger's diarrhoea

10:08am

Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

Mon, Sep 4

'Most exciting' Loch Ness photo in decades 'is not monster'

'Most exciting' Loch Ness photo in decades 'is not monster'

Mon, Sep 4

Ukraine President Zelensky to replace defence minister

Ukraine President Zelensky to replace defence minister

Mon, Sep 4

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Police speak about Marokopa fugitive wanted over bank robbery

LIVE: Police speak about Marokopa fugitive wanted over bank robbery

16 mins ago

Wairoa Lotto winner 'in stupor' after $10.3m Powerball jackpot

Wairoa Lotto winner 'in stupor' after $10.3m Powerball jackpot

31 mins ago

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

40 mins ago

Fourth ACT candidate resigns in lead up to election

Fourth ACT candidate resigns in lead up to election

55 mins ago

Commission seeks 'please explain' over petrol price 'anomalies'

Commission seeks 'please explain' over petrol price 'anomalies'

57 mins ago

Ukraine says Russia defector pilot to get $850,000

Ukraine says Russia defector pilot to get $850,000

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Tue, Sep 5

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Tue, Sep 5

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4