Three men rescued after sharks attack boat in Coral Sea

31 mins ago
Great white shark (file picture).

Great white shark (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Three sailors have been rescued in the Coral Sea after their inflatable boat came under attack from sharks.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority responded to an emergency distress call at 1.30am this morning for a nine-metre catamaran about 800km southeast of Cairns.

The two Russian men and a French man aboard the vessel had left Vanuatu on their way to Cairns when their boat began to sink following damage to both hulls from several shark attacks, the authority said.

Cargo ship the Dugong Ace helped retrieve the trio before Cairns-based Challenger Rescue Aircraft arrived at the scene.

The men are expected to arrive in Brisbane tomorrow.

