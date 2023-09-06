World
Associated Press

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years for US Capitol riot

10:19am
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on September 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on September 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Source: Associated Press)

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced today to 22 years in prison for orchestrating his far-right extremist group’s attack on the US Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Tarrio’s sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases, topping the 18-year sentences that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and one-time Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean both received after juries convicted them of seditious conspiracy and other charges.

It comes as the Justice Department prepares to put Trump on trial at the same courthouse in Washington on charges that the then-president illegally schemed to cling to power that he knew had been stripped away by voters.

The Tarrio case — and hundreds of others like it — function as a vivid reminder of the violent chaos fuelled by Trump’s lies around the election and the extent to which his false claims helped inspire right-wing extremists who ultimately stormed the Capitol to thwart the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Rising to speak before the sentence was handed down, Tarrio pleaded for leniency, describing January 6 as a “national embarrassment,” and apologising to the police officers who defended the Capitol and the lawmakers who fled in fear. His voice cracked as he expressed remorse for letting down his family and vowed that he is done with politics.

“I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal,” Tarrio said.

“Please show me mercy,” he said, adding, “I ask you that you not take my 40s from me.”

Prosecutors had sought 33 years behind bars for Tarrio, describing him as the ringleader of a plot to use violence to shatter the cornerstone of American democracy and overturn the election victory by Joe Biden, a Democrat, over Trump, the Republican incumbent.

“We need to make sure the consequences are abundantly clear to anyone who might be unhappy with the results of 2024, 2028, 2032 or any future election for as long as this case is remembered,” prosecutor Conor Mulroe said. “This was a calculated act of terrorism.”

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Oregon, on August 17, 2019.

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Oregon, on August 17, 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, DC, when Proud Boys members joined thousands of Trump supporters, who smashed windows, beat police officers and poured into the House and Senate chambers as lawmakers met to certify Biden’s victory. But prosecutors say the 39-year-old Miami resident organised and led the Proud Boys’ assault from afar, inspiring followers with his charisma and penchant for propaganda.

Tarrio had been arrested two days before the Capitol riot on charges that he defaced a Black Lives Matter banner during an earlier rally in the nation’s capital, and he had complied with a judge’s order to leave the city after his arrest.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, agreed with prosecutors that the Proud Boys’ crimes could be punished as “terrorism” — increasing the recommended sentence under federal guidelines. But he ultimately sentenced the Proud Boys to prison terms shorter than what prosecutors were seeking.

The backbone of the government’s case was hundreds of messages exchanged by Proud Boys in the days leading up to January 6 that prosecutors say showed how the extremists saw themselves as revolutionaries and celebrated the Capitol attack, which sent lawmakers running into hiding.

As Proud Boys swarmed the Capitol, Tarrio cheered them on from afar, writing on social media: “Do what must be done.” In a Proud Boys encrypted group chat later that day someone asked what they should do next. Tarrio responded: “Do it again.”

“Make no mistake,” Tarrio wrote in another message. “We did this.”

Tarrio’s lawyers denied the Proud Boys had any plan to attack the Capitol or stop the certification of Biden’s victory. They argued that prosecutors used Tarrio as a scapegoat for Trump, who spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on January 6 and urged his supporters to “fight like hell”.

Tarrio is the final Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy to receive his punishment. Three fellow Proud Boys found guilty by a Washington jury of the rarely used sedition charge were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 to 18 years.

The Justice Department is appealing the 18-year prison sentence of Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate case, as well as the sentences of other members of his anti-government militia group that were lighter than what prosecutors had sought. Prosecutors had requested 25 years in prison for Rhodes.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Air Canada passengers removed after complaining about vomit-covered seats

Air Canada passengers removed after complaining about vomit-covered seats

Air Canada apologised to two passengers who were kicked off a flight after they were made to sit in poorly cleaned seats that were covered in vomit.

10:19am

Six men charged with more than 100 child sex offences in QLD

Six men charged with more than 100 child sex offences in QLD

"The offences alleged to have been committed by these men are extremely serious and in some cases truly shocking," police said.

5:30am

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

9:44pm

Burning Man 2023: People 'getting stuck in weird places'

Burning Man 2023: People 'getting stuck in weird places'

6:49pm

3:31

Bid to jail Aus teacher for sex with student thrown out

Bid to jail Aus teacher for sex with student thrown out

2:24pm

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

1:36pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

4:30

Climbing expert's safety plea after underdressed pair rescued

3 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

LIVE: Hipkins speaks after making economic announcement

6 mins ago

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

1:39

Routliffe pulls off stunning comeback to make US Open semis

20 mins ago

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

32 mins ago

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

Labour's 'five economic priorities' if re-elected

45 mins ago

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

0:34

Gold Coast man and his pet snake spotted surfing together

More from Entertainment

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

The Brighton-based band, known for hits like Figure it Out, Troubles Coming, and Lights Out, will play one show.

20 mins ago

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Tue, Sep 5

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Tue, Sep 5

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Tue, Sep 5