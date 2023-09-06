World
Former childcare worker arrested over hacking kids records

43 mins ago
Content warning: This story discusses child sex abuse and may be distressing to some readers.

The former colleague of a child care worker accused of 1600 sex offences has been charged with illegally accessing a centre's records concerning alleged victims.

A 59-year-old woman, who cannot be named, faced Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday on one count of using a restricted computer service and causing more than $5000 in detriment.

Police claimed that the woman downloaded and shared her former employer's files on some of the accused man's 91 alleged victims.

The man, aged 45, who also cannot be named, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 21 on 1623 charges, including 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

Court documents show the woman, who no longer works in child care, was charged on August 15 by a member of the Queensland Police task force Argos, a unit that tackles online child sex abuse.

The woman was accused of accessing confidential records on children at the care centre on August 3 from her home in a southern coastal suburb of Brisbane.

Following a brief hearing on Wednesday the woman was granted bail to reappear on October 4.

The woman had previously appeared in a TV news program and said she had reported the accused man almost two years ago for inappropriate behaviour towards young children.

Speaking to media outside court, the woman's solicitor Jason Murakami said there were real questions in relation to the charges at this stage.

"My client is looking forward to the court process and the rule of law to ultimately come to the conclusion of this matter," Mr Murakami said.

The man accused of hundreds of child sex offences is due to reappear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 6.

