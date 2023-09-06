Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

The man accused of an axe attack on Auckland's North Shore has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Three people were injured after the incident at a block of Chinese restaurants on Corinthian Drive in Albany earlier this year.

In Auckland District Court on Wednesday, the man, who has interim name suppression, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The 24-year-old was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It was noted that since his arrest, the accused's mental health had improved and he was receiving ongoing treatment by the prison forensic team.

He was originally on a waiting list for a bed in the Mason Clinic, but had since been taken off after his condition stabilised.

He has been remanded in custody, and is expected to reappear in November.

At the time, police said there was no evidence of the attack being racially motivated.

"We acknowledge how frightening this incident was for those involved, and for the wider community, and we are ensuring there is support in place for both the victims and their friends and family," Waitematā East area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said.

By Finn Blackwell of rnz.co.nz