New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

52 mins ago
Restaurants on Albany's Corinthian Drive cordoned off on June 20, 2023.

Restaurants on Albany's Corinthian Drive cordoned off on June 20, 2023. (Source: 1News)

The man accused of an axe attack on Auckland's North Shore has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Three people were injured after the incident at a block of Chinese restaurants on Corinthian Drive in Albany earlier this year.

In Auckland District Court on Wednesday, the man, who has interim name suppression, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The 24-year-old was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It was noted that since his arrest, the accused's mental health had improved and he was receiving ongoing treatment by the prison forensic team.

He was originally on a waiting list for a bed in the Mason Clinic, but had since been taken off after his condition stabilised.

He has been remanded in custody, and is expected to reappear in November.

At the time, police said there was no evidence of the attack being racially motivated.

"We acknowledge how frightening this incident was for those involved, and for the wider community, and we are ensuring there is support in place for both the victims and their friends and family," Waitematā East area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said.

By Finn Blackwell of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

"Staff will not be searching the Greenpark area today but future activity is being considered in that area," police said.

2:37pm

More migrant work visa scam victims identified

More migrant work visa scam victims identified

A total of 144 migrants living in crammed and unsanitary conditions have been found by Immigration NZ in 10 houses across Auckland.

1:40pm

17:32

'Dropkick' - Man arrested after multiple fires in Huntly

'Dropkick' - Man arrested after multiple fires in Huntly

10:52am

Tom Phillips considered dangerous, police fear for children's welfare

Tom Phillips considered dangerous, police fear for children's welfare

10:44am

1:17

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

'Grubby little coward' - Suspected drink spiking at KPMG functions

9:27am

'Come forward now': Mayor's plea to Tom Phillips

'Come forward now': Mayor's plea to Tom Phillips

8:36am

5:43

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

25 mins ago

New baby leaves Belgian royal family 'delighted'

New baby leaves Belgian royal family 'delighted'

52 mins ago

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

2:10

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

2:37pm

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

2:22pm

'Hold them back' - All Blacks can't wait for World Cup opener

'Hold them back' - All Blacks can't wait for World Cup opener

2:04pm

Hipkins defends MP's 'incorrect' minimum wage comments

Hipkins defends MP's 'incorrect' minimum wage comments

1:56pm

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

More from Entertainment

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Netflix's hit royal drama will come to an end later this year when the sixth and final season airs on the streaming service.

1:56pm

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

The 34-year-old singer submitted a petition in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday to officially end his four-year marriage to the actress.

1:12pm

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

12:11pm

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

11:41am

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Tue, Sep 5