Tens of thousands still stranded at Burning Man after flooding

35 mins ago
Burning Man organisers said today it was still too wet for a safe mass departure of RVs and other vehicles, but hoped traffic could begin flowing later in the day.

Tens of thousands of partygoers stranded at the Burning Man counterculture festival by a late summer storm hoped muddy roads would reopen today and allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.

Event organisers said in the morning that it was still too wet for a safe mass departure of RVs and other vehicles but hoped traffic could begin flowing later in the day with the help of sunny and mostly clear skies — even as they asked revellers to delay their exit to ease traffic on the main road.

Organisers also asked attendees not to walk out of the Black Rock Desert about 177km north of Reno as others had done throughout the weekend, including celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock. They didn't specify why.

The festival was closed to vehicles after more than 1.3cm of rain fell on Saturday. The road closures came just before “the Man” was to be set ablaze Saturday night. The event traditionally culminates in the torching of the large wooden effigy shaped like a man and a wooden temple structure during the final two nights, but the fires were postponed to Monday night as authorities worked to reopen exit routes by the end of the Labor Day weekend.

Mark Deutschendorf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno, said it should stay mostly clear and dry at the festival site Monday, although some light rain showers could pass through Tuesday morning.

“We are a little bit dirty and muddy but spirits are high. The party still going,” said Scott London, a Southern California photographer, adding that the travel limitations offered “a view of Burning Man that a lot of us don’t get to see.”

People walk through mud at the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nevada.

The annual gathering, which launched on a San Francisco beach in 1986, attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. Disruptions are part of the event's recent history: Dust storms forced organisers to temporarily close entrances to the festival in 2018, and the event was twice cancelled altogether during the pandemic.

At least one fatality has been reported, but organisers said the death of a man in his 40s wasn't weather-related. The sheriff of nearby Pershing County said he was investigating but has not identified the man or a cause of death.

President Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware yesterday that he was aware of the situation at Burning Man, including the death, and the White House was in touch with local authorities.

The event is remote on the best of days and emphasises self-sufficiency. Amid the flooding, revelers were urged to conserve their food and water, and most remained hunkered down at the site.

Some attendees, however, managed to walk several miles to the nearest town or catch a ride there.

Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, posted a video to Instagram on Saturday evening showing him and Rock riding in the back of a fan’s pickup truck. He said they had walked six miles through the mud before hitching a ride.

“I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out,” Diplo wrote.

Festival goers are helped off a truck from the Burning Man festival site.

Festival goers are helped off a truck from the Burning Man festival site. (Source: Associated Press)

Cindy Bishop and three of her friends managed to drive their rented RV out of the festival at dawn today when, Bishop said, the main road wasn’t being guarded.

She said they were happy to make it out after driving toward the exit — and getting stuck several times — over the course of two days.

But Bishop, who travelled from Boston for her second Burning Man, said spirits were still high at the festival when they had left. Most people she spoke with said they planned to stay for the ceremonial burns.

“The spirit in there,” she said, “was really like, ‘We’re going to take care of each other and make the best of it.’”

Rebecca Barger, a photographer from Philadelphia, arrived at her first Burning Man on August 27 and was determined to stick it out through the end.

“Everyone has just adapted, sharing RVs for sleeping, offering food and coffee,” Barger said. “I danced in foot-deep clay for hours to incredible DJs.”

The event began August 28 and had been scheduled to end today with attendees packing up and cleaning up after themselves.

