Teen faces surgeries overseas after suffering rare deep brain bleed

A Palmerston North teenager must make an expensive trip to London for two operations after he suffered a severe brain bleed more than two months ago.

Carson Harvey now has a date for his first operation - 29 September - and faces a lengthy wait in the UK capital before his second. Flying home in between is not an option due to the stress it could place him under.

But, the trip is not coming cheap for the 17-year-old, who is fund-raising the $150,000 required for the surgeries and for him and his parents to stay there.

Carson was an active teenager, cramming in as many sports around school as he could.

His world changed on 20 June.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a morning at Palmerston North Boys' High School and his afternoon mechanics course, he headed for a workout at the gym.

But a sharp pain in his neck forced him home.

"I couldn't really do anything," he told RNZ.

"My body was just so sore. I couldn't really think, so I just lay down on bed and then threw up a couple of times, and then just didn't move from there.

"Once I lay down I couldn't get up. I was pretty much paralysed with the pain."

After his father Bruce came home and found him, Carson was rushed to Palmerston North Hospital.

"I was thinking it was a pulled muscle or something, and I was overreacting, but turns out I wasn't," Carson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I didn't think I was doing anything too crazy at the gym because I'd just gotten there, and this happened."

He was diagnosed with a rare, deep brain bleed caused by arteriovenous malformation (AVM) - tangled blood vessels.

"I found out at 1am the next day when I was still at Palmerston North Hospital. They diagnosed it and said I had a brain bleed and it was because of my AVM, which I didn't even know I had ...

"I was very surprised. I didn't expect anything that serious. I didn't really know what to expect, but that was very far from it."

Carson was flown to Wellington Hospital.

There, his neurosurgeon confirmed the severity of his condition meant he would need treatment overseas.

Carson's first operation in London is scheduled for 29 September. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson faces two gamma knife surgeries and just days ago was given the 29 September date for the first operation.

"We have got to get there two days earlier to do blood tests and stuff with the doctors. We plan on leaving the week before.

"I'm looking forward to going. I also have to try really hard in my mock school exams [starting this week] since I won't be in externals, so I'm just trying to cram all of that in now."

School was providing a welcome distraction.

"It's been good because just sitting around doing nothing isn't very good, since I literally can't do anything. It's nice to have friends to talk to and to keep me occupied throughout the day."

Before his brain bleed Carson was involved in boxing, football, volleyball, badminton, table tennis and, previously, chess.

Now, he cannot play sport and must keep his blood pressure down.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every day was full. Some days I had three, four things on to keep me busy. I wouldn't get home until 8pm, and now I just sit around at home waiting for the next day to go back to school."

He has been able to continue with his job at Countdown supermarket, but he is on lighter duties.

Carson's school has helped with fundraisers, as have an array of community groups, while a Givealittle page has raised almost $96,000.

Bruce Harvey said the support was overwhelming, as was what had happened.

"He's definitely matured a lot over this very short process," he said of Carson.

"He's handling it very well. He sort of insulates us as well - doesn't let on everything which is going on."

But it had been a struggle, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a massive upheaval for him, especially for a young boy ...

"Every single day it's all we're thinking about."

Carson's father Bruce Harvey says his son has dealt with a lot in the two months since his brain bleed and has matured a lot. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Bruce said he and his family were not used to seeking attention, but at the urging of Carson's Wellington surgeon, the family set up the Givealittle page.

There is also a Facebook page detailing Carson's progress. Through that, Carson and his parents had received an offer of a possible place to stay in London.

It would be a long road to recovery - even when Carson was well enough to return to New Zealand, he faced one more operation, Bruce said.

"He'll have to go to Wellington Hospital, and they'll perform another operation with an IV line through his arm and leg, right up to his brain.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Through that they pump glue. It's the final stage for sealing off the burst blood vessels."

Palmerston North Boys' High School deputy rector Gerard Atkin said the school was supporting Carson.

"He's facing some really challenging circumstances and he's to be commended for the positive way in which he's approached it, and we certainly wish him all the best for his surgery. It's fantastic to hear that he has got a date."

Carson though, admits he has at times felt bored and depressed.

And, after two months, he knows to pace himself through a day at school.

"I've just taken pills when I've needed it. I used to take them every four hours or whenever the time is between each dose I'm allowed.

"I'll just chuck some pills in and drink some water and I'll just carry on with class - try and focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If the pain gets too much I lay my head down and let the class carry on. I don't really want to interrupt."

It is expected Carson will soon find out when his second operation will happen.

By Jimmy Ellingham of rnz.co.nz