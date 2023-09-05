League
AAP

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

47 mins ago
Kiwis' legend Stacey Jones will lead the Warriors for the first time on Sunday.

Kiwis' legend Stacey Jones will lead the Warriors for the first time on Sunday. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors legend Stacey Jones says four key recruits have helped put the club in a position to win their maiden NRL title.

Jones was the captain of the Warriors when they made their first grand final in 2002.

He was interim coach last year when head coach Nathan Brown left the club mid-season and is now an assistant to Andrew Webster.

He has seen players come and go at the Warriors but insists that fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, utility Dylan Walker and forwards Marata Niukore and Mitch Barnett have added wonderful qualities to the Warriors in their move from 15th on the ladder in 2022 to fourth this season.

"Those four guys don't walk past stuff and they don't take short cuts," Jones told AAP ahead of the Warriors trip to Penrith for Saturday afternoon's qualifying final.

"The coach (Webster) has brought a new dimension to the team, and the players we have brought here are really good characters first and foremost and also outstanding footballers.

"Charnze brings real energy to the group. He is always happy and brings massive effort. He always works hard off the ball where he is everywhere.

"He also brings confidence. He came from a club in Canberra that was a top-eight team and made a grand final (in 2019)."

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scores against the Dragons.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scores against the Dragons. (Source: Photosport)

Niukore, formerly with Parramatta, has been an imposing figure in the second-row.

"Marata is a scary guy. I wouldn't want to be a halfback trying to tackle him," Jones said.

"He doesn't say a lot but he brings that physicality and mongrel on the edges that we haven't had in a long time."

Walker and Barnett have also impressed Jones.

"Dylan is that guy who can play any position and from the moment he got here from Manly he wanted to make a difference. He didn't come here to pick up a pay cheque," Jones said.

"He has got that balance of being a jokester, but also serious. He can play in the middle and still hold his gloves up for a bloke that is not big.

"Mitch Barnett (formerly with Newcastle) brings a defensive mindset and aggressive line speed. He is the one that brings our line forward and the rest of the side follows."

Twenty-one year ago, the Warriors had a versatile and imposing pack that marched to the grand final.

The Warriors celebrate Wayde Egan's late try.

The Warriors celebrate Wayde Egan's late try. (Source: Photosport)

"Back in 2002 we had guys like Jerry Seu Seu, Kevin Campion and Awen Guttenbeil and there are similarities in the pack we have now to back then," Jones said.

"Andrew (Webster) has brought a style that suits this group and they have all bought into it, particularly our senior players like Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake and Tohu Harris.

"All the leaders have played good football."

Jones said the club could go all the way and win the premiership.

"Without a doubt," he said.

"We have put ourselves in a good position. We know how tough this competition is but we will give ourselves every chance."

LeagueWarriorsNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

Warriors offering 'Finals FastPass' as ticket demand soars

The high-flying team has secured a home final in Auckland that will be played at Mt Smart or Eden Park.

6:00pm

Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

The Dolphins jumped out to a big lead early and it was too much for the Warriors, who were resting eight frontline players ahead of next weeks playoffs, to come back from.

Sat, Sep 2

Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

Thu, Aug 31

Warriors backing 'bit of a joker' Walker as first-time captain

Warriors backing 'bit of a joker' Walker as first-time captain

Wed, Aug 30

2:01

NRL hints at 'discussion' with Warriors about playoffs venue

NRL hints at 'discussion' with Warriors about playoffs venue

Wed, Aug 30

Warriors make a string of changes for final regular season game

Warriors make a string of changes for final regular season game

Tue, Aug 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

'What next!' Helen Clark stunned at Seymour's Kate Sheppard quip

0:47

'What next!' Helen Clark stunned at Seymour's Kate Sheppard quip

10 mins ago

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

Two arrested for allegedly damaging Great Wall of China with excavator

25 mins ago

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Man U legend Roy Keane

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Man U legend Roy Keane

40 mins ago

Problem gambling not about individuals but addictive machines, harmful products

11:14

Problem gambling not about individuals but addictive machines, harmful products

42 mins ago

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

Apple to unveil new iPhone 15 next week - and a new charger

47 mins ago

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

Stacey Jones: 'Without a doubt' Warriors can win NRL this year

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

56 mins ago

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4