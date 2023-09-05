Environment
Associated Press

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

34 mins ago
Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth.

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth. (Source: YouTube: Smash Mouth)

Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died. He was 56.

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably” Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho. The cause of death was acute liver failure, Hayes said in a statement.

Smash Mouth was known for hits, including All Star and Then The Morning Comes.

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger-than-life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle," Hayes said. "Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.”

Born in California in 1967, Harwell performed in a rap group called FOS (Freedom of Speech) before forming Smash Mouth in 1994. The band released two platinum albums on Interscope Records, the ska-fueled 1997's Fush Yu Mang and 1999's Astro Lounge. The second album featured some of the band's biggest hits, including the Grammy-nominated, platinum single All Star, which appeared in the movie “Shrek" alongside their cover of the Monkees' I'm a Believer.

Humour was a driving force behind Smash Mouth's success, and at the forefront was Harwell's playful alt-rock voice and persona. He made a cameo in the 2001 comedy film Rat Race, and had a well-documented friendship with the Food Network chef and host Guy Fieri.

“His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones," Hayes said. “Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

“He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him,” he said.

Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021, and the band continued to tour with Zach Goode as the singer. The band released a statement at the time saying Harwell had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy eight years earlier and had suffered “nonstop serious medical setbacks including heart failure as well as acute Wernicke Encephalopathy."

Hayes had released a statement on Sunday saying Harwell was in hospice care.

Harwell will be cremated in Boise and buried in San Jose, California, alongside his mother, Hayes said.

EnvironmentMusicNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

The quintet has given the world 50 years of classic rock and some of the most enduring songs of all time, including Dream On and Sweet Emotion.

50 mins ago

Dog sneaks out of house to go to Metallica concert

Dog sneaks out of house to go to Metallica concert

The band says Storm was safely returned to her family the following day after enjoying hits like “Master of Puppies”.

10:51am

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Travis Barker rushes home amid Kourtney birth speculation

Sat, Sep 2

Backstreet Boys singer accused of historical sexual assaults

Backstreet Boys singer accused of historical sexual assaults

Fri, Sep 1

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Thu, Aug 31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

34 mins ago

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

50 mins ago

It’s against the law, so why are Kiwis with service dogs turned away?

9:03

It’s against the law, so why are Kiwis with service dogs turned away?

50 mins ago

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

50 mins ago

What to consider when trying to dye your hair at home

5:17

What to consider when trying to dye your hair at home

9:31pm

New mental health units at Hillmorton Hospital bring 'huge' benefits

2:01

New mental health units at Hillmorton Hospital bring 'huge' benefits

8:55pm

Quarter-billion wiped off SkyCity value as gambling harm reduction urged

4:07

Quarter-billion wiped off SkyCity value as gambling harm reduction urged

More from Entertainment

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

The quintet has given the world 50 years of classic rock and some of the most enduring songs of all time, including Dream On and Sweet Emotion.

50 mins ago

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

1:26pm

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

12:42pm

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

Mon, Sep 4