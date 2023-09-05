Football
Associated Press

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting Man U legend Roy Keane

25 mins ago
Roy Keane.

Roy Keane. (Source: Getty)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium during which former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, working as a TV analyst, was reportedly headbutted.

The incident took place at the Premier League match between Arsenal and United yesterday, where Keane was working for Sky Sports.

Footage was posted on social media of former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, who also works as a pundit for Sky Sports, pinning a man against a wall in the moments after the alleged assault.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement the incident was being investigated and a 42-year-old man had been arrested. The force didn't identify anyone involved.

Sky said the alleged assault by a member of the public preceded the footage that was circulating on social media.

“In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation," Sky said.

Football

