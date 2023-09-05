Motorsport
Lawson likely to continue F1 run with Ricciardo still injured

55 mins ago
AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson of New Zealand waits at pits as during a beak due to heavy rain of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix. (Source: Associated Press)

Kiwi driver Liam Lawson is likely to start on a Formula One grid for two more races as AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo continues to recover from a broken hand.

Ricciardo fractured his left hand in practice for last month’s Dutch Grand Prix and had surgery on August 27.

The 34-year-old Australian was sidelined for the race in Zandvoort and last weekend’s Italian GP, and it is unclear when he will return for Red Bull’s feeder team.

Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Scuderia AlphaTauri. (Source: Associated Press)

“Certainly, Singapore, I don’t think there’s any chance he will be ready for then. It would be optimistic for Japan,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters at Monza.

“We’ve seen with motorcyclists rushing comebacks. They sometimes do more damage, so I think we just want to make sure he’s fully fit before he gets back in the car.”

The Singapore GP is on September 17, and the race in Suzuka a week later.

Lawson has stood in for Ricciardo for the past two races, and he finished 11th at Monza after coming 13th on his F1 debut.

Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, was axed by McLaren at the end of last year but made an unexpected return to F1 in July to replace Nyck de Vries for the rest of the season.

He placed 13th at the Hungarian GP and 16th in Belgium.

