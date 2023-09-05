World
AAP

Dad charged after allegedly trying to drown his child at WA beach

5 mins ago
Dampier foreshore in Western Australia.

A father has been arrested and charged after allegations that he tried to drown his own child at a West Australian beach.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of attempting to kill, one count of reckless driving and one count of driving while unlicensed.

Police were called to the Dampier foreshore in Western Australia's north on Monday morning after locals intervened and recovered the child.

The man was arrested and the child was taken to hospital for assessment but appeared uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to come forward.

Police said those people who came to the aid of the child were to be commended for their bravery.

The man was refused bail and is due to appear in court at a later date.

