Bid to jail Aus teacher for sex with student thrown out

2:24pm
An empty classroom (file image).

An Australian teacher has again avoided jail time for having sex with a 16-year-old male student after prosecuters failed to overturn her community work order.

Monique Ooms, 31, struck up a supportive friendship with the boy and the pair spoke over Instagram and text messages before they started a sexual relationship in mid-2022.

The school was notified anonymously and she was stood down.

In March, Ooms was ordered to perform 300 hours of community work after pleading guilty to four charges of sexually penetrating a child aged 16 or 17 under her care or supervision.

But the Director of Public Prosecutions appealed this, arguing her offending was so serious that it warranted a prison term.

The prosecution said the County Court judge who sentenced Ooms had underestimated the seriousness of the offending, as her position as a teacher had helped her gain access to the boy.

Ooms, who is pregnant, sat in the back of the Court of Appeal in Melbourne on Tuesday and shed a tear as she learned she would not be going to jail.

Justices Richard Niall, Maree Kennedy and Cameron Macaulay dismissed the appeal, finding the sentencing judge did not make any error in handing her a community work order.

They found that, while her offending was serious and persistent, Ooms' mental illness "would potentially render a term of imprisonment 'catastrophic'".

"This was a difficult sentencing exercise," the judges wrote in their judgment.

"It is a conspicuous example of a judge concerned to do 'individualised justice' and to exercise the judicial sentencing discretion to 'do justice' in the particular case."

