Ukraine President Zelensky to replace defence minister

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.

Zelensky made the announcement on his official Telegram account, writing that new leadership was needed after Umerov “has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war”.

Later in his nightly address, Zelensky said he believes “that the Ministry needs new approaches and different formats of interaction both with the military and with society".

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is well acquainted with this person, and Umerov does not require additional introductions. I expect support for this candidacy from parliament,” the president told the nation.

Umerov, 41, a politician with the opposition Holos party, has served as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022. He was involved in the exchange of prisoners of war, political prisoners, children and civilians, as well as the evacuation of civilians from occupied territories. Umierov was also part of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia over the UN-backed grain deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August, a scandal arose around the Ministry of Defence’s procurement of military jackets. Ukrainian investigative journalists reported that the materials were purchased at a price three times higher than normal and that instead of winter jackets, summer ones were ordered. In the customs documents from the supplier, the jackets were priced at NZ$48.82 per unit, but the Ministry of Defence paid NZ$144.78 per unit. Reznikov denied the allegations during a news conference last week.

US President Joe Biden told reporters in Delaware on Sunday that he was aware Zelensky had replaced his defence chief. Asked if he had any comment, Biden said, “not publicly”.

Zelensky's announcement came after two people were hospitalised following a three-and-a-half-hour Russian drone barrage on a port in Ukraine’s Odesa region, officials said.