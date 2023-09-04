Tens of thousands stranded at Burning Man, death being investigated

Tens of thousands of people gathered for the Burning Man festival remained stranded in the Nevada desert on Monday after storms that swept through the area, as authorities investigated a possible death and worked to open exit paths by the end of the US’ Labor Day weekend.

Organisers closed vehicular access to the counterculture festival and attendees trudged through mud, many barefoot or wearing plastic bags on their feet.

The revellers were urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies. Most remained hunkered down hoping roads open as early as tomorrow, though a few managed to walk several miles to the nearest town or catch a ride there.

Celebrity DJ Diplo posted a video to Instagram on Saturday evening showing him and comedian Chris Rock riding in the back of a fan’s pickup truck. He said they had walked six miles through the mud before hitching a ride.

“I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out,” wrote Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz.

The counterculture gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 177km north of Reno typically attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists who spend tens of millions of dollars in Nevada. Combining wilderness camping with avant-garde performances at a Mardi Gras-like celebration, the event typically goes for a week and emphasises self-sufficiency - meaning most people bring in their own food, water and other supplies.

Disruptions are nothing new to the festival. Organisers had to temporary halt entrances to the festival in 2018 due to dust storms, and the event was twice cancelled altogether during the pandemic.

Those who remained described a resilient community making the most of the muddy conditions that have made it difficult to walk or even bike around Burning Man. Many posted selfies of themselves covered in mud, dancing or splashing in the makeshift lakes.

An overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nevada. (Source: Associated Press)

Rebecca Barger, a photographer from Philadelphia, arrived at her first Burning Man on August 26 and is determined to stick it out through the end.

“I’m not leaving until both ‘The Man’ and ‘The Temple’ burn,” Barger said, referring to the wooden effigy and wooden structure that are traditionally torched during the event’s last two nights.

She said one of the biggest concerns has been the lack of toilet options since the trucks that normally arrive to clean out the portable toilets multiple times a day haven’t been able to reach the site since Saturday’s rainstorm. Some revellers said trucks had resumed cleaning today.

Burning Man revellers have been urged to shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies. (Source: Associated Press)

To prevent her shoes from getting stuck in the muddy clay, Barger says she put a plastic bag over each of her shoes and then covered each bag with a sock. Others are just barefoot.

“Everyone has just adapted, sharing RVs for sleeping, offering food and coffee,” Barger said. “I danced in foot-deep clay for hours to incredible DJs.”

Ed Fletcher of Sacramento, a longtime Burning Man attendee, arrived in Black Rock City over a week ago to start setting up. When the rain hit, he and his campmates threw a party and “danced the night away” in their muddy shoes.

“Radical self-reliance is one of the principles of Burning Man,” he said. "The desert will try to kill you in some way, shape or form."

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said a death happened during the event but offered few details as the investigation continued, including the identity of the deceased person or the suspected cause of death.

On their website, organisers encouraged participants to remain calm and suggest that the festival is built to endure conditions like the flooding. They said cellphone trailers were being dropped in several locations and that they would be briefly opening up internet overnight. Shuttle buses were also being organised to take attendees to Reno from the nearest town of Gerlach, a walk of about 8km from the site.

“Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another. We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive,” the organisers said in a statement. “It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this.”

Vehicle gates will not open for the remainder of the event, which began on August 28 and was scheduled to end today, according to the US Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

More than one-half inch of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, the National Weather Service in Reno said. At least another quarter of an inch of rain is expected today.