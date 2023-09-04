Health

rnz.co.nz

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

12:28pm

The Ministry of Health has admitted it incorrectly threatened vape retailers for selling non-compliant products.

In October 2022, in response to an inquiry from Fair Go, the ministry took the position that the smokefree regulations prescribed a maximum nicotine salt strength of 50mg/mL (28.5mg/mL nicotine strength) and threatened to cancel all products that did not comply.

However, the regulations actually set the maximum nicotine strength limit of 50mg/mL.

Specialist Vape Retailer VAPO said its repeated requests to meet with the ministry were refused.

So in March, it took the ministry to court on the basis that the ministry's interpretation of the regulations was incorrect and unlawful.

VAPO director Ben Pryor was concerned the misinterpretation would adversely impact the health of people who relied on 50mg/mL nicotine products to abstain from smoking.

In August, the ministry confirmed that VAPO's interpretation of the regulations was correct, conceded the proceeding, and the Court made a declaration in favour of VAPO.

The government has since amended the regulations to lower the maximum nicotine strength to 28.5 mg/mL from 21 March 2024.

Whether the ministry is able to lawfully reduce the limit is currently before the Court.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

By Emma Stanford for rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Big jump in birthing injuries being covered by ACC

Big jump in birthing injuries being covered by ACC

Though the number of accepted claims in the past 11 months have exploded, it is just a fraction of what ACC estimated.

11:29am

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

Chris Hipkins defends dental policy's pace, eligibility

The Greens' dental policy goes further and faster, but Chris Hipkins says it's a "big undertaking" to extend funding for dental care.

Sun, Sep 3

21:12

Healthcare staff gifted free trips to Milford Sound as a thank you

Healthcare staff gifted free trips to Milford Sound as a thank you

Sat, Sep 2

2:18

Felix Desmarais: Labour's dental policy lacks bite

Felix Desmarais: Labour's dental policy lacks bite

Sat, Sep 2

'Desperation': ACT slams Labour's 'fantasy' free dental policy

'Desperation': ACT slams Labour's 'fantasy' free dental policy

Sat, Sep 2

Labour pledges free dental for under 30s if elected

Labour pledges free dental for under 30s if elected

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks to media

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks to media

12 mins ago

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

28 mins ago

Hot and dry spring forecast for Gisborne welcomed

Hot and dry spring forecast for Gisborne welcomed

44 mins ago

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

Couple shocked after Facebook Marketplace business shut down

56 mins ago

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

12:28pm

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

6:58

Ministry of Health admits incorrectly threatening vape retailers

More from Entertainment

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

The musician, 34, and actress, 27, were said by multiple sources to be on the cusp of splitting, according to TMZ.

12 mins ago

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

Global search for iconic Beatles bass missing for decades

The instrument, which is being hailed as “the most important bass in history”, is presumed to have disappeared shortly after the Beatles iconic rooftop performance in 1969.

56 mins ago

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

9:47am

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

4:00pm