Man allegedly tried to drown his own child at WA beach - police

33 mins ago
Dampier foreshore in Western Australia.

Dampier foreshore in Western Australia. (Source: istock.com)

A man has been arrested amid accusations he tried to drown his child at the beach.

Police were called to the Dampier foreshore in Western Australia's north on Monday morning (local time) after locals intervened and recovered the child.

There they arrested the man who is assisting with their inquiries.

The child was taken to hospital for assessment but appeared unhurt.

Locals who witnessed the incident have been asked to come forward.

Police said those people who came to the aid of the child were to be commended for their bravery.

